In Praise Of Intolerance

Intolerant, because a believer: Reginald Garrigou-Lagrange.

“The Church is intolerant in principle because she believes, but is tolerant in practice because she loves. Enemies of the Church are tolerant in principle because they do not believe, but they are intolerant in practice because they do not love.” Reginald Garrigou-Lagrange

This was written by the great Garrigou-Lagrange, who had the privilege of dying before the “great Drunkenness” took its course.

It is consoling to see that the “Inclusiveness Nazism”, or if you prefer the “Dictatorship of Relativism”, wasn’t born in the XXI century but is in the very fabric of secular thinking.

Our religious values are under attack. Not for the first time, not for the last.

We would be far more effective in the fight if we stopped behaving like sissies already, and decided to shoot from all cannons still at our disposal instead.

