O Ye Of Little Brains!

The place apparently chosen by Russia for the start of WW III.

Yesterday evening a great wave of mediatic hysteria broke all over Western Europe, as the headless chicken of the Press (and of the Polish Government) went around screaming of an allegedly Russian missile falling over Poland, in an obscure frontier village, killing two.

Yes, Sherlock. When the Russians want to escalate the conflict to Poland and NATO, they will pick an obscure village and let fragments of a surface-to-air missile fall there. This will mark the start of the dance.

Not. If the Russians ever want to extend the conflict to Western Europe (which, at some point, they might be forced to do, and the NATO/EU Governments are gravely deluded if they think they can keep extending more and more obvious military help to the Ukraine without risking grave consequences) they will, first, give ample warning and, second, attack strongly and unmistakeably. No fragments of missiles falling on obscure villages. Rather, some military base reduced to smithereens, hundreds of soldiers dead, many more wounded, and a big, big wake up calls for the Twitter soldiers and Facebook generals, that the time of posturing has ended and, now, it is time to put their blood where their mouth is.

This is, obviously, something that every politician or military expert with half a brain knows in private, whether they may say so in public or not. But the Western audience is so deprived of any knowledge of warfare (and so allergic to any type of logic) that even an accident like this one – most likely a Ukrainian surface-to-air missile, launched trying to intercept some Russian missile and gone astray, which happens regularly – can be pumped up for some hours, further feeding the narrative of these bloodthirsty Russians enjoying a couple of Polish villagers before going to bed.

Also, you will notice that this big fanfare happened on the evening of one of the most brutal missile treatments of Ukraine since the start of the Special Military Operation, another quite eloquent signal that the Russians – who, according to Western sources, have finished their missiles in, I don’t know, March? – have all the ordnance they need, many times over.

The Collective West’s audience seem not to notice the brutal cognitive dissonance. Almost nine months after the start of the Special Military Operation:

The Rouble is as strong as never before. Russia is laughing all the way to the bank. Russia has an unbreakable chain of very powerful allies. The Russian military machine proves way superior to everything the West has the guts to field. Germany and UK alone are spending, on energy bills subsidies to their own people alone, pretty much as much as they have seized, and want to steal, from Russia. The EU have now become the willing lapdogs of the US, from which they have made themselves totally dependent in matters of energy, arms, and political support. Europe is facing a long-term loss of competitiveness due to the end of the cheap, high-quality energy Russia was delivering to them. Germany will suffer the most, but no one is going to remain unscathed. The difficulties that the West wanted to inflict on Russian people, “forcing” them to topple Putin, *are now being visited on the Western European people*.

Nothing of what the “elites” (actually, a bunch of incompetent nincompoops) of the Western block had forecast has happened. Nothing. Nada. Zippo. Worse still, they never had a Plan B and, when they saw that nothing of what they had forecast was happening, they had neither the guts not the brain to admit the mistake and backpedal. They doubled down instead, risking immense destruction and damaging their economies.

But the Western leaders, incompetent as they are, are not the only culprits in this. The peoples of Europe have called this on themselves, and will now have to pay the price of their own childishness. This is what happens when millions of people refuse to be responsible adults and think they can, and should, have a say on every conflict on the planet.

It makes them feel good, you see. Whether it helps keeping them warm, is a different matter altogether.

Whilst the dumb Europeans deal with the high energy costs – and, if the winter is very rigid, the cold -, Russia can go on indefinitely, getting richer every month as the Ukrainian army is slowly, but ruthlessly, made to go through the meat grinder. As long as this situation goes on, Russia will enjoy high energy prices, particularly gas. The US will benefit, too, at least in part. Europe will slowly but steadily decline.

There is no reason why Russia should not keep doing this for all 2023, 2024 and 2025. Look at how they did it Syria, and reflect.

This is now way more than a local military conflict about how much of the Ukraine should become, again, Russian territory. This is now a big, geopolitical settling of scores between a dwindling superpower still deluding itself it keeps being The Hegemon, and three big emerging regional powers (China, India) or superpowers (Russia, one day China), showing the US and their European lapdogs what is what. The matter is, as it is clearly evident, now also linked to an ideological, civilisational one, as the Russians fight for their Christian heritage and their right to mental sanity, whilst India and China are sick and tired of the planetary bullying of Uncle Sam.

These elements, all together, ensure that this conflict will not end in a draw.

From it, a new world order will emerge, and it will not be the one Western homosexuals are dreaming about.