Imbeciles With Connections, Or: Ursula von der Oh, No!!

Well, finally the truth is out.

Von der Nazi is so dumb, that she only needs to put out a nice, round figure and she will let the world know what is happening in the Ukraine. Utterly shocking news for all those blue-eyed simpletons who had, up to now, believed the Ukrainian narrative of little more than 10,000 dead.

I have news for you, blue-eyed “slava Ukraini” non-friends. You are in for a very, and I mean very rude awakening.

Now, blue-eyed simpletons, please reflect on this: if von der Nazi can lie to you on such a scale, in what else is she lying to you?

Bingo! She is lying to you on everything!

Let me also, as I am in one of my rare post-prandial charitable moments, make another couple of observations on what has happened with this video, because there is a lot to say.

First: this woman was the defence minister for many years, and she still doesn’t know the difference between a soldier and an officer. This is incompetence beyond words, showing that once again, someone makes a brilliant career because she belongs to a family of political royalty, with all the power apparatus and vast connections this entails.

Second: the attempt to remake the video without explanations shows that von der Nazi just does not understand how it works. You never try to cancel the internet, because the internet can’t be cancelled. If you really want to lose face, you regret the mistake, explain that it was an unexplainable lapse of reason from dozen of people involved in the video’s production, announce three investigations, apologise again, fire a poor, 23 yo script-writer you invent on the spot, and then announce a new corrected video for the consumption of the presstitudes. Yes, it would look bad, nobody would believe you, and everybody would know what idiots you all are. But what they have done is worse still.

Third (links to second). No, it wasn’t a misspelling. No, it wasn’t a small lack of attention. This was an official video, made to explain quite a momentous attempt (the attempt of stealing Russian money in the greatest robbery of all times). This has been checked again, and again, and again. and carefully scripted. There is no other possibility but that they want to send exactly this information out. They are just too stupid to keep count with the lies on the Ukrainian sides, or with those on their own sides. I suggest they institute an office devoted to “lie tracking”, coordinating the lies from several Governments, so that they can have a unified lying front.

Fourth (links to third). Yes, people. Von der Nazi was getting all emotional, because she wants to steal hundreds of billions of dollars belonging to the Russian people. Highway robbers is what these people are.

Fifth (links to third): von der Nazi is not, properly speaking, military leadership. However, her position is such, that it is inconceivable that she does not receive the most exact briefings about the real casualty figures. In fact, I believe that, with her 100,000 figure, she is still concealing the real scale of the losses known to her. So, she still lied. She just forgot how much she was required to lie! The figure was convenient for the main narrative ( = justifying the highway robbery). This is why the text went past all the layers of scrutiny without a peep from anyone. Someone certainly realised the implications, but was afraid to talk because he thought this is what you need to say for the sale of “the mission”. Alas, the Ukrainians went bonkers, and it all turned out differently.

We are run by imbeciles with connections.

We are run by people putting their vanity in front of the well-being of their own Countries, let alone the people suffering (not undeservingly, for many) in the Ukraine.

We are run by people with a sovereign contempt for the people whose interests they are supposed to protect.

Europe deserves whatever happens to it, as long as it tolerates being run by people like these.