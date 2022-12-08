The Last Struggle

I have read a couple of times now that, when a man is about to die, a great struggle takes place between the demon who wants him to die in despair or unbelief, and the angel who wants him to die at peace with the Lord.

This never fails to shock me, as in my simple mind, on the deathbed it should be already pretty clear who are those who will win the battle and it is, therefore, mildly terrifying to know that a last supreme effort will be put in place, when I am in my last minutes, to try to get me eternally damned. This gets worse if I think of those people I loved, and who died in a state of, to put it very charitably, very precarious faith.

It does not even have to be on the deathbed. If I am, say, predestined to die in a car accident, does hell get a heads up about the exact date and time? Will there be, then, a last ditch attempt to deprive me of my faith just there, in my car, minutes before the fatal impact and sudden death? Without a confessor around, without even me being aware that my eternal salvation is being decided right there, as I exit the motorway and head towards the truck that, losing control, will smash again my car without a warning? And if this will be attempted with me – who have, by God’s grace, a very strong faith and never for a second, in my now long life, was deprived of it – what will happen to those many, many people whose faith – of that, I am pretty certain – is not as solid as mine?

I don’t know how this is, and I only know that hell is allowing to know, of the future, only what heaven permits. Still, it seems to me that the answer to the danger is twofold: 1. Work every day on increasing your faith, and 2. Never take for granted that you will see tomorrow.

I think of it myself as a kind of long-term investment. If I make, every day, a deposit of prayer and faith in my little Salvation Investment Account, the investments will add little by little, and then start producing dividends, and increase in value as God’s grace multiplies my deposits with the passing of times.

In this way, when my day comes – whether I see it approaching, or not – I will have a strategic reserve that can be expended in the last battle.

But really, I would so much love that there would be no battle; I would love that death would take me with or without warning, but at peace with the Lord, without struggles and without doubts; then faith is now my most prized possession, my greatest pride (in the good sense) and my greatest help amid the challenges of life. Some people die in their sleep. J.P. Morgan did. Was his salvation investment account rich enough?

Still, the more prepared I am, and the fatter my Salvation Investment Account, the more likely is it that things will go just fine. God is not a capricious master, allowing one to go to his damnation just for dying “at the wrong moment”. He values the deposits in the Salvation Investment Account, and will hopefully help his investor not to deplete it.

Pray every day. In fact, pray the Rosary every day. You never know when your faith is attacked, so make it more and more impervious to attack.