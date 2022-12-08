They Always Look The Same

Who the heck are you?

Indonesia has decided to ban sex outside of marriage, punishing it with up to one year of jail.

Before you know, there is a woke Catholic Priest complaining.

Notice, in the attached link, the look of the priest. The guy looks the same as your neighbour, on a June day, when he is about to start the lawnmower.

This kind of priest instantly tells to every person with a functioning brain that there is a problem with it. A priest who does not care for looking like a priest is a man who does not believe in the priesthood.

This guy is an obvious example. As a priest, his job is to work for the salvation of souls, not to work for the preservation of civil rights. Particularly if, as in this case, the measure is still meant to avoid mortal sin.

Of course, most in the West will say that this is not part of the Western tradition. Even the Papal States tolerated brothels (hence the expression, very commonly used, of “house of tolerance” to mean a brothel). So no, this is not aligned with our values.

But this is not the point. The point is why is the guy blathering about it instead of trying to save souls, and, likely even more to the point, why does this guy not want to look like a Priest.

I think I know why. In my experience, people who don’t want to look like priests don’t want to live a life befitting a priest. This, in turn, is because they have lost the faith.

When a priest loses his faith (if he ever had it), he will look for ways to feel good with himself, to get that self-validation and sense of purpose his profession cannot give him anymore. Hence, he creates a new one for himself, becoming an activist for this (social justice) or that (human rights) or that other (en-viiiiron-mennn-t).

This guy is even clamouring for the right of people to commit mortal sins; something which, whatever your position on the matter is, does not befit a priest.

You would think a priest has the elementary prudence to understand this. Unless, that is, the guy does not want to be a priest.

I wish every time one of these jokers is caught clamouring for his pet cause, he would be sent to a very remote parish, with an absolute ban on interviews and other public utterances.

And with the obligation to wear a cassock at all times.

You never know, at times miracles do happen.