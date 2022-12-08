Thieves And Crookes

Exactly

Mr Poroshenko, former Ukrainian Coup-President (like Joe, but with a brain), openly stated in the past that he only signed the Minsk agreement to gain time as the Ukraine was helped to rearm.

Very recently, Adolf Merkel stated the same: the Minsk agreements were meant to “buy time” for the Ukraine. Time for what? For a bloody military confrontation with The Bear, of course.

This clearly means that the West has no credibility whatsoever. Any government dealing with them is negotiating with crooks and thieves.

I hope that Mr Putin will not persuade himself, again, that these Countries (includes France, USA, & Co.; all of which have turned the other ways whilst the civilians in Donbas were massacred) are reliable negotiation partners. They aren’t.

Putin should continue the campaign for as long as he likes, welcome back to Russia as much of the Ukraine he deems fit, and stop listening to these clowns.