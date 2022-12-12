9 1/2 Years

Dec 12

Posted by

FrancisBishop head cover, 2022.

Bishop de Kerimel of Toulouse, France, has been seen sporting a yarmulke, thus continuing one of the most favourite sports of the FrancisCatholic, that is: doing everything he can to please everyone who is, actually, not Catholic.

This guy is – how can there be any doubt – another enemy of Traditionalism.

You understand here very well how the mechanism works: these people are against Traditionalism exactly because they fear Catholicism. This is, also, why they do everything they can to promote everything that is not Catholicism, from social justice to environment tales to, obviously, false religions.

It’s like having a fifth column working everyday on the destruction of the army in which they are enrolled.

And you know what the biggest problem is? Most soldiers haven’t even noticed yet.

The way to the regeneration of the Church goes through the happy-clapping Catholics in the pews opening their big blue eyes and realising that they are being duped by people who hate both them and our religion.

In this sense, Francis’ most disgraceful pontificate seems to also have, unwittingly, a providential role as, no doubt, many (though still way too few) have opened their eyes exactly by watching the man clowning around for – heavens! – now nine and a half year.

This, I’d say a bishop in yurmulka helps, too.

Look at these jokers, serious Catholic faithful, and realise that we, too, have a swamp to drain.

Posted on December 12, 2022, in Catholicism, Conservative Catholicism, Traditional Catholicism and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink. 1 Comment.

  1. Joanne O Beirne | December 12, 2022 at 4:45 pm

    They are spitting in our faces and laughing 😆

    Sent from my iPhone

    >

    Reply

Leave a reply. Please be concise and to the point.

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: