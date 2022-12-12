9 1/2 Years

FrancisBishop head cover, 2022.

Bishop de Kerimel of Toulouse, France, has been seen sporting a yarmulke, thus continuing one of the most favourite sports of the FrancisCatholic, that is: doing everything he can to please everyone who is, actually, not Catholic.

This guy is – how can there be any doubt – another enemy of Traditionalism.

You understand here very well how the mechanism works: these people are against Traditionalism exactly because they fear Catholicism. This is, also, why they do everything they can to promote everything that is not Catholicism, from social justice to environment tales to, obviously, false religions.

It’s like having a fifth column working everyday on the destruction of the army in which they are enrolled.

And you know what the biggest problem is? Most soldiers haven’t even noticed yet.

The way to the regeneration of the Church goes through the happy-clapping Catholics in the pews opening their big blue eyes and realising that they are being duped by people who hate both them and our religion.

In this sense, Francis’ most disgraceful pontificate seems to also have, unwittingly, a providential role as, no doubt, many (though still way too few) have opened their eyes exactly by watching the man clowning around for – heavens! – now nine and a half year.

This, I’d say a bishop in yurmulka helps, too.

Look at these jokers, serious Catholic faithful, and realise that we, too, have a swamp to drain.