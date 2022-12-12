“Ain’t No Mo” Is No Mo: The Woke Army Fails To Appear On The Gender Trenches.

Why pay for a show, if the circus comes to your home for free..

The wokest, leftistest, pervertedest, tranniest theatre production in America did not live for long.

More preview performances (22) than regular shows (21), do not exactly make for a success story to tell the lesbian, pierced girlfriend of your green-haired, tattooed daughter.

You know what I am going to say? I bet you do, but I am going to say it anyway:

Get woke, go broke!

This is the more surprising (or not, as the case may be) as the theatre production did not start in Peoria (as many, I am told, once did), but in the very midst of the Rotten Apple. This was a show tailored for one of the most degenerates crowd on the planet: New York.

Heavens, with all the degenerates and their friends living there, the show should have prospered for years!

Alas, it wasn’t to be. Either there are a lot of perverts disgusted by other perverts, or there are a lot of perverts not interested in being told they are perverts; most certainly, the vast majority of the population being, even in new York, undoubtedly straight, it is obvious that the army of virtue-signallers has failed to appear on the gender trenches, choosing romantic comedies at the cinema theatre instead.

Shocking, shocking, that they would not listen to Matthew Broderick! A man, this one, so intimately connected to issues of discrimination, having married a woman with a face so, so equine people give her carrots instead of flowers.

The cheapest tickets in Broadway, and you still fail. One goes to the theatre box office and asks “what’s the cheapest production you have?” The answer is “Ain’t No Mo, brilliantly blending sketch, satire, avant-garde theater, and a dose of drag “. Thank you, Sir, I prefer to go back to my Country and say to my friends I did *not* go the theatre.

Someone has lost a lot of money on this. Can’t say I am sad.

Enjoy your deviancy, folks.

In hell you will not have fun anymore.