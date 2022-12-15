Hating The Church And Showing It: How Francis Behaves When The Cameras Have Gone.

If you look at this article on Gloria TV you will see two dominants themes: the vulgarity and the dislike for Catholicism.

The first issue has been dealt with often on this little effort. We do not know exactly what expressions Francis would have, on this occasion, used that are considered vulgar. We know, however, that very vulgar expressions can even “escape” from his mouth when he speaks in public, as in the case of the famous Italian “c” word I wrote about in the past.

The matter is this: a guy who expresses himself in an extremely vulgar way involuntarily in public, is a man who expresses himself all the time in a vulgar way in private. In this case, Francis had no cameras around and was free to talk in his native language. I am not surprised that he would be perceived as a boor, as he so clearly is one.

More important, though, is the second aspect.

Francis had a short speech written for him. The speech was, as you can see from the link, beautifully Catholic. Francis must have read it shortly before “delivery time” and must have been so angry with its Catholic content, that he decided to ditch it altogether (there was, clearly, no time to prepare something alternative, probably because Francis’ favourite trannies had all remained in Italy).

I think that this attitude, this behaviour is, in fact, boorish in itself. A Pope has carefully crafted speeches exactly in order to be able to perform his duties at his best. Thinking that a short Q & A with an obviously uneducated, rambling, confused guy can be a valid replacement for solid Catholicism is, exactly, the mark of the uneducated guy, besides showing the lack of respect for his audience Francis has so often exhibited.

Still, this is not about class, or knowledge. This is about the obvious fact that Francis decided to ditch the speech exactly because its Catholic content was such a nuisance to him. I also suspect Francis must have been not a little angry after discovering that he had been ambushed with a Catholic speech. Short-tempered as the man clearly is, I can picture him very vividly as he gets into the impromptu “chat” in that kind of mood that makes his natural boorishness really pop out and, in order for it to get out to the press, he must have been really efficient at it.

Still, it is not about the manners, or the tone, or the class. Were he a saint, or at least a good guy, nobody would complain about the manners.

Padre Pio slapped people in the face and threw his sandals at his distracted pupils. But Padre Pio loved Christ and His Church with every cell of his body.

Does Francis?