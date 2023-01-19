The Tip Of An Extremely Ugly Iceberg

The rainbow flag cannot be seen, but I assure you it’s there.

I have written about this many times. We are now seeing the “first” signs. It is happening, and it will be extremely ugly.

As “the West”, we really have lost the plot. we have become stupid at a level unheard of, possibly in the entire history of humanity. We have forgotten not only Christianity, but common sense.

Which one, of the past generations of both Christians and heathens, would have allowed perverts to “adopt” children? What had to happen in order for perversion to be considered normal and healthy for children to grow up in? What kind of madness made us forget that, it being extremely well known that most pedophiles are homos, allowing homos to adopt children would lead to a great number of cases of child abuse?

These ones here were so perverted, and so stupid, that they even put their victim at the disposal of their perverted friends! The sheer abomination, the scale of outright satanic power exhibited by these two is mind boggling.

Note that they were found with the usual “love is love” rubbish in the house, and we now fully understand what all these prophets of “tolerance” mean by it. They were also, of course, activists, because even my cat knows that activism gives you a degree of protection, if enough popularity is achieved, and exposure to a lot of prey from the start.

I want to vomit.

Scum.

Bastards.

But then I reflect that this scum is helped every step of the way by the prophets of inclusions, people who, when they are even not paedos themselves, certainly make the work of the devil day in, and day out.

Again: this is not only forgetfulness and rejection of Christianity. This is utter lunacy. I can’t imagine any other place allowing this in the history of humanity, but Sodom and Gomorrah, and situations very similar to those.

I make a very easy prediction: in the next decades, such cases will become very numerous, and will start a wave of lawsuits against the authorities that have allowed these abominations to happen.

Notice that the mainstream media does not seem interested in deepening the issue. One wonders why. One wonders how many journalists that should actually cover this are homosexuals with inconfessabile fantasies, or worse than fantasies, themselves.

Remember: the Fag Movement was at the forefront of the push for the abolition of the age of consent. They just can’t see pedophilia as bad, so perverted they are (even those who are not actual paedos). It’s Satan’s vomit wherever you look. It is expressed by constant smiling, fashionable words, a lot of hypocrisy, and a big dollop of brimstone.

But Putin is bad, see? He wants to protect children from these people.

We will, then, call him Mad Vlad, as that rag called “The Sun” does.

Remind me to pray my rosary for Vladimir Putin today. The guy who understands what’s going on.

I think he also understands the nature of Hunter Biden, and of the powerful people around him.