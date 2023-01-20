The Perverts’ Little Helpers

You look strange today, Mr Schwab…

I was watching this video on the always excellent Gloria TV. A comment delightfully mocked the deluded, conflict-seeking (wants a female only gym, then he feels “devastated” they tell him that’s for women), arrogant, ugly freak show.

Another comment had the usual “we as Christians should not ridicule people”.

“This is why we lose”, I instantly thought, and I don’t know if the writer is a paid shill of the enemy or just a confused person.

Mockery has always been an extremely effective weapon. When you want to eradicate abominations without having to resort to concentration camps, mockery is certainly an excellent, wonderfully non-violent way of doing it.

Strongly Catholic society have also been, traditionally, very big on mockery. The ones who can’t do mockery are those permanently bleeding hearts for whom feeling good is more important than having a Christian society around them.

Social control is achieved through mockery first. The mockery is not only a beautiful counter to the attack, but it has a powerful deterrent effect, preventing other would-be attackers from behaving in the same way.

Let the fat freak be buried in mockery, then. Stupid man brought it on himself every step of the way. If it helps him to understand the madness of his ways, so much the better. If it doesn’t, well that’s his own problem, not ours.

You are “compassionate” to these people, they will destroy every vestige of Christianity, and your freedoms to booth, in no time.

But no, there must always be the sensitive useful idiots of the enemy around. They confuse being charitable with being nice. It’s like talking to a Presbyterian. In fact, I suspect that a lot of these people have Protestant roots, or are otherwise influenced by a Protestant environment. They have made of niceness a religion.

It is certainly mean to mock a person for something beyond his control, like a big physical deformity he was born with. But mocking someone for his political statements and life choices has always been fair game. And if I can mock Biden for being an ass, why can I not mock this bigoted freak show for being a bigoted freak show?

“But Mundabor, you don’t Un-der-staand! He is mentally ill!”

Oh, I wholeheartedly agree! So many people like that nowadays! But you see, as long as this madman can vote, go around provoking, and threaten your Christian values and your freedoms, I will see his madness as his own, instead of my problem.

Sheesh.

Our ancestors have fought Crusades.

We are afraid of mocking a trannie.