No Compromise
Predictably, the changed legal landscape concerning abortion in the United States has caused a big increase in the already vocal debate. In fact, it is not difficult to see that the 2024 Presidential Election will be rigged – sorry, I meant fought – having this one as one of the main battlegrounds.
In my estimation, we need to avoid the all too usual sin of the conservatives on these occasions: trying to look “moderate” or “reasonable”, likely in the hope of getting some of the people who are on the fence.
Guess what: you can’t sit on this fence. You are going to fall on one side, or the other.
No compromise on any kind of abortion term. No compromise on any abortifacient/pill. No compromise on any (true or claimed) rape or violence or whatever. No compromise with anything aimed at ending a life that has started.
Besides the obvious ethical ground, there is a very practical one for this position.
The battle against abortion is not a legal, strictly speaking not even a religious, but a civilisational one. This is an absolute evil, and an evil that defines the people and generations condoning or even approving of it. Therefore, any kind of “practical” compromise weakens the very premise.
You can’t have a compromise over the Holocaust. You can’t decide that the extermination of a people is only allowed in “practical” or “reasonable”, compromised terms. You reject the Holocaust altogether, no ifs and no buts. This is the only way how you can, in fact, make the point.
In time, it is the fundamental point that will get across; and when that happens things will be much easier, because an awful lot of humans behave humanely, when they are not given excuses.
I firmly believe that the wholesale acceptance of Vatican II, without much fight from bishops and priests, is what led to such notions of compromise. I heard that at V2, two bishops fought to change the proposed “subsistet” in Lumen Gentium to Pius XII’s “est”, to reflect the truth of the Catholic faith. Most bishops rejected that change, because they wanted to sound moderate. Much of the diabolically ambiguous language is ” moderate”, so as not to offend.
As the Church goes, so goes the world. If bishops and priests are willing to appeal to the emotions of people rather than the Truth, everyone will.
The elections have been rigged since Trump managed to get into office. The Demonrats won’t let that happen again. God bless~
True, and another thing people must learn NOT to do. We see this happen all the time, Catholics, conservatives, etc., are accused of whatever, racism, bigotry, hate, etc., and our side starts talking, and talking, and explaining why we are NOT whatever we are accused of. This is a huge win for the accuser! Once you are back on your heels explaining what you are NOT, they win the argument. You cannot debate what you are not.
The way around that strategy is to ask questions of the accuser, put them on their heels. What data do you have, what are your sources, and tie them up with explaining themselves. They typically can’t, they’re all TALK and no data or reason. They accuse because it works, it gets you nervous, gets your mouth flapping. We see this happen in the media often and we just saw it happen with the Chinese spy balloon, which sailed across Amerika on Biden’s watch. Never would have happened under any prior administration, but Biden’s team put it out there it happened under Trump. Doesn’t matter it’s not true, the Trump team went into hyperdrive explaining how that DIDN’T happen, and the media forgot all about the president who’s regime it DID happen under, and went on to “fully examine” the response of the conservatives to the false accusation. WHEN will the right learn to debate properly.