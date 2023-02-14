Bishop Scheiße, And How To Counter His Poison,

Cardinal Müller has just told that tool Bätzing that he should have chosen a different career. Not every day, but by now fairly often we hear of (largely) catholic Bishops and Cardinals criticising some of their peers who, clearly, either have no idea what Catholicism is , or actually do have it but, sadly, hate the Church because of reasons of their own, generally linked to loss of faith, or to some perversion or other.

It seems to me that all these criticisms, if it remains at that, are nothing more than a fig leave with which Catholics are supposed to be reassured that there are still (broadly) Catholic Bishops around, whilst those very “broadly Catholic” Bishops intend to do absolutely nothing that is practical and factual in order to put an end to this state of things.

I will call this the “Dubia mentality”. First I emit some faint rumour. When nothing happens afterwards, I still do nothing, but I am fully satisfied that I am now seen as a champion of orthodoxy. It’s a nice life, really, enjoying all the perks or the Cardinal’s or Bishop’s life without having to do the hard part, that is: the real conflict.

When an individual like Bätzing blathers his heretical stuff (believe me, many a time I have renounced writing about it because the anger made it impossible to write about these pieces of shit without calling them much worse than “pieces of shit”), a Bishop or Cardinal commenting about it should not limit his disagreement to the criticism of the words; he should, instead, demand practical consequences from the behaviour, like the condemnation as heretic and defrocking of the offending prelate.

Of course, this will not mean that Francis will, overnight, stop being an enabler and protector of heretics. However, and very importantly, it will make it more difficult for him to continue his work, as it is evident that he is bringing the Church towards civil war.

Oportet ut scandala eveniant. When a bishop (a piece of shit like Bätzing, or some other piece of shit) comes out with some heretical statement or mentality, the scandal should be heard worldwide and consequences for it asked very loud.

Instead, we have all these polite prelates politely pointing out that Bishop Scheiße should have become a plumber, and it ends there. This allows the above mentioned Bishop Scheiße to keep doing damage, as it is abundantly evident by now that Francis broadly covers them and encourages them in their work of demolition, whilst pretending to be just a tad more on the “conservative” side, or actually slightly less heretical, than them.

It will never work. Pressure is exerted through massive outrage, and request for consequences. The request will stay in the air, will colour every discussion, and will unavoidably etch itself in the Catholic consciousness. Plus – and this is a not small bonus – the heretics will get to realise that Francis will not live forever, and an unexpected turn of events could see them smashed on the street, without a roof or a job, and unable to pay for the services of male prostitutes as some of them, no doubt, so much loved to do.