The New State Religions And The End Of GloboHomo Bullying

Washington Official, 2023

When I was young, during the Cold War, the United States had sanctions in place against a fairly limited number of Countries, probably only a handful, though I remember South Africa and Cuba only and, very possibly, Iran, too. These sanctions were, also, more partial in nature. Nobody wanted to force South Africa to its knees, making their people starve until they rebel. Nobody ever stated the aim of reducing one big country’s currency “to rubble” via sanctions.

The idea there was, first, that a Country on which you try to put economic pressure will switch allegiances and move to the Soviet protective umbrella; and second, that you can’t be the policeman and morality guard of the planet.

I think it began to change when the Soviet Union fell and the United States started to look at themselves as the Super Duper Morality Power. Still, I think the movement accelerated a lot during the Obama years.

Two new cults (global warming and sexual perversion) became State Religions. However, now these State Religions could be enforced in ways just not possible before.

The game is very simple: every Country that goes against the tenets of the two new State Religions is, first, attacked with concerns about their human rights or corruption situation, and then – if it really does not want to fall into line – it is hammer time. Nowadays, the US have sanctions against – last time I looked – thirty five Countries, and their sanctions can be intended to be absolutely devastating even against a nuclear power. Colonel McDonald’s said on YouTube (without expanding) that the US nowadays can impose sanctions simply for not planting the cereals the US want them to plant. I suspects environmental “concerns” with substantial economic motives in the background. I do not know more and have not researched, but it seems to me to be par for the course.

This is, I think, a mixture of virtue signalling and fear. It is certainly convenient for US politicians to “look good” at the expense of some little African Country with, say, sodomy laws. Still, the same politicians could simply be scared of the countless virtue-signalling people (or bots) on Twitter demanding “action” against “homophobia” or “global warming”. Social media have created points of political pressure that simply did not exist before.

How do we get back to a normal world, without GloboHomo?

The best, fastest, safest way is the end of the US hegemony, simply because the US have become the worst, most satanical Homo and Climate Bully in existence. The emergence of powerful Countries which do not tell their allies how to run their own Countries (I am talking of Russia and China here) but can offer substantial inducements in terms of trade, raw materials, and military technology, will make the bullying more and more difficult in the years to come, even as the slow decline of the US dollar as world currency reserve forces the US to reduce their lavish military expenses abroad.

This means that the US will have to pick their fights way more wisely than they do now, because when you can’t afford hundreds of military bases abroad and your victim can bite you back harshly (or extremely harshly in the case of Russia) your decision processes will have to be reviewed, Twitter or no Twitter.

I think that the next years/couple of decades will see a great decrease in the pressure on smaller country to adapt to perverted notions of morality. This is something that should please every Catholic out there.