Try to reason with… that!

There is trouble in wokeland. The extremely “progressive” (means regressive) New York Times is on the bring of a Woke Civil War for not being tranny-friendly enough.

It is always interesting to see strife of this kind in that huge antechamber of hell called “progressive” (see above) journalism. The problem is, that these kind of issues do not make it easy for a self-avowed “liberal” publication to avoid sliding down to the wokest regions of hell. It is, literally, like trying to sit on a chair in a steep incline.

The attacks, this time, come not only from the usual pervert activists for whom attacking the NYT is a sure way to obtain publicity, but from journalists of the same NYT berating or attacking, overtly or covertly, their own colleagues.

This, also, makes sense. The devil is active in all discussions about sexual perversion; but of these, Tranniedom certainly is, if you allow me the joke, the Drama Queen of them all. This is going to be used massively by the one below to cause as much perverted madness as possible.

As you can read from the linked article, Woke NYT has decided this is too woke for them (not, however, before giving a long list of woke trannie credentials). They have made very clear that, unless this stops, heads will roll. They even seem to slowly understand that a member of an advocacy group cannot be a political journalist. It will be fun to see whether we will have the War Of The Wokes, or whether the NYT slides down towards the real gutter of perverted thinking.

What we learn from this is that these people will bite each other with even more relish, and more hate, than they bite conservatives. The revolution demands ideological purity, and it is always the angriest revolutionaries who get to define it. If you fail to comply with the ever-evolving demands, you will find yourself in trouble like it’s the Soviet Union around 1937.

It’s good in a sense.

It’s a proper training for the existence most of this people are going to lead, forever, when they die.