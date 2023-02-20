O Ye Of Zero Faith!

Mercedes G 63. Happy daring!

George Soros has just come out with an outlandish idea meant to generate an awful, and I mean awful lot of clouds in order to mitigate what he thinks is “man made global warming”.

If the guy had read his Lomborg, he would know that: 1) we know really very little about the thousands of variables at play in the phenomenon we call world climate, and 2) this we know: that when global temperatures tend to rise, rising water evaporation tends to create more clouds; those, in turn, tend to mitigate the effects of the rising temperature; when the temperature goes back down, the process reverses and we have less cloud generation matching the now colder temperature.

However, this is, also, nothing but a partial view of one single facet of the thousands little ones, which are still largely unknown, that contribute to the phenomenon in its global dimension.

At the end of all, though, there is, as always, a solidly elementary consideration: how can it be that God makes a world that depends on Mr Soros’ “new technology” to avoid being destroyed? And how can it be that, after all the huge changes in climates that have even influenced European history (say: the huge “warming” taking place in the XIV Century, which allowed the great increases in agricultural yield which, in turn, allowed the great wealth and the explosion of arts’ patronage of the two centuries that followed) the planet has done just fine, without any need for help from these dangerous bunch of deluded, godless morons?

God’s Creation is full of wonders. An intelligent person, who looks at the reality around him without atheist preconceptions, observes elementary phenomena like the wondrous ability of the skin to heal, or the incredible qualities of a human hair (both still unmatched by Mr Soros’ oh so advanced technology), and intuitively understands that we are but little beings in a huge world of which we know very little.

It’s the hubris that comes from atheism that leads people like Soros to propagate imaginary solutions to imaginary problems.

Oh, how I wish I could afford a Mercedes G63, with the meanest exhaust I could legally install! The soundtrack at start would be just as sweet as the recollection of the likely most arrogant, odious, stupidly ignorant words of all times:

“How dare you!”