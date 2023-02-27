Science, And How It Connects To The Basement.

Science

Common sense is so easy to explain, but so difficult when one’s entire life and mentality has been ruined by the Climate Hoax.

Besides the arguments brought by the good man in the video, I have another couple.

The “inconvenient truth” fantasy movie came out in 2006. When you consider writing, preparation, filming and post production, it means that it reflect bogus science from 2005.

Eighteen years later, and nothing has happened. It keeps being very cold somewhere, sometime, and very hot somewhere, sometime. None of the catastrophes predicted by Al “Buffoon” Gore for 2016 (ten years after the fantasy movie went out in the cinemas) have become reality. I can predict, with absolute confidence, that 2026 will find us exactly in the same situation, and 2036 will be no different from 2006, either.

This hoax has failed miserably to demonstrate anything, but it has succeeded in becoming the new religion for people who have lost, or never had, the old one and are desperately looking for a way to feel virtues and concerned.

I also suspect, and I have written about it before, something more depressingly “human” at work: the impending apocalypse is an excellent way for losers and lazy asses to get credibility points they would otherwise never get. It’s the “get out of loser jail”-card for basement dwellers desperately trying to get some clout to feed their own ego.

If they believed in God, they would find immense value already in their true mission: bringing their soul safely to a loving God, for Whom their worth is immense, and helping as they can to get other souls there. But they don’t believe in God – if they would, all this rubbish would not have any effect on them – and, therefore, think that their own computer browsing and potato couching are all that existence will reserve for them.

It was the same when I was young, during the Cold War: those oh so concerned with the impending nuclear Holocaust were the atheist good-for-nothing, the leftists who were made to repeat the year at school, and those of whom everybody knew they would amount to nothing in life. Everybody knew it, it was literally in the air every time they opened their mouth. But few had the courage to say it. In case you ask, yes, I was one of those, then virtue-signallers with zero credentials always went on my nerves.

Today’s losers have been more successful because today’s people are more atheist, and more conformist, than the generation before them. They also have a Facebook profile to care for, and the idea of being unfriended by their peers is too hard to bear.

Meanwhile, one minute of common sense demolishes them all.

They don’t care.

They will have their virtue-signalling, and will appease their Facebook friends.