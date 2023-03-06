Francis Encourages Illegality, But Complains About Its Consequences

Lead provider for traffickers

It has been official for a long time, but it bears saying it again:

this guy is stupid.

“May these voyages of hope never again turn into voyages of death,” [the evil clown] said.

Stupid guy (I keep liking “il cretino gloriosamente regnante”) is apparently not aware of a handful of things. Let us see if I can try and open his eyes on this.

There are traffickers because people who want to do illegal things ask for their services . These people, who ask traffickers for their illegal services, are the instigators of criminal offences. They are not even accomplices. They are the driving force. They are, therefore, not innocent.

In fact, Francis should slowly realise that people like him, who keep encouraging people to try to get to Europe illegally, share the moral responsibility for tragedies like this one.

In this tragedy the culprits must be searched among those who plan a criminal offence and carry it out, those who facilitate it with their technical means (e.g. boats), and those who encourage the first and act as lead providers for the latter (the bleeding hearts like the Pope).

Therefore, let me rephrase the phrase for the benefit of this clown:

“May stupid leftists never again encourage people to become criminals and carry out their crimes to their deaths”.