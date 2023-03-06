Real Suicides Of Orange County

Cows of Orange County

I have no idea who Heather Dubrow is; but, judging from this article of the always oh so understanding Breitbart (notice how they are always so observant of all the “right” abbreviations for perverts groups) she is a really bad mother. By “bad” I do not mean she is a tad too self-centred etc.

No, I mean she is really destroying her family.

This female manages to have 3 out of 4 of her children “coming out” as perverts, with the youngest daughter (clearly wanting to outdo her older siblings) going full hog to (at least wannabe) trannie. One wonders what kind of totally broken environment the poor pervs have grown in: neglect, self-centredness, and stupidity in a hard concentrate form, like those “double strength” orange juice brands. This here, clearly, triple strength madness.

Woman clearly did it wrong from the start, growing her children in a most vapid and virtue signaling environment. The oldest children “came out” first, because they would not outpaced by mama in attraction-seeking and general vanity. Now oldest girl goes all the way and decided she is now a man.

What does mama do? “Supports” , and tries to affirm their own children in their perversion as much as practicable.

“Isn’t is wonderful?”, the demons, no doubt, said in hell.

I know how this will end: total derangement, miserable lives and, not unlikely, one or more very real suicides.

Very likely, at the same time as celebrity mama is deciding about her next silicone injection.