The Consoling Desolation Of Francissquare

Such a popular guy…

Remember those pictures and video of St Peter’s square full of people?

Ten years later, and what you have is this. Francissquare could almost be a living room.

“Preaching to the stones” is a very fortunate image, well representing the catastrophe of this clown pontificate.

The desolation is, in itself, consoling. If Francis had the satisfaction of full squares, he would feel encouraged to turbocharge his clown attitude and Catholicism-free verbal diarrhoea. As it is, He is confronted with his abject failure every time.

Of course, this man hates Catholics, and is therefore not necessarily having sleepless nights about their refusal to consider him; but in the end, I am sure he loves his ego more than he hates Catholics and would greatly rejoice in seeing his heretical stunts validated, even if validated by people he clearly does not like. Still, not happening, as the hated Catholics just have no time for this tool.

Herein lies a lesson for “progressive” religious professionals of all thinkable and unthinkable shades of Protestantism: making an ass of yourself will cost you your audience. You would think, both they and Francis would have understood this by now. Likely, not at all.

And so we will go on, for as long as God allows, with this monstrously fat caricature of a Catholic pope. When he dies (soon, soon!!!) the empty square and the growing disgust for all things “last century” will hopefully make place for a more assertive, joyous, brilliant and unapologetic church.

One, that is, that is authentically Catholic.

When that time comes you will see way more clearly the plan that God seems to be preparing us for now: heretical preaching can never cause the Church more than some bruises, whilst Catholicism stays the same for eternity. People like Francis could just be the way by which God helps the lukewarm and the distracted to understand.

Let’s hope and pray for a new Catholic pontiff; perhaps not a militant hero like a Pius X, but at least someone who understands what’s going on outside of the walls of the Vatican instead of reliving 1974 in his little boorish brain.