Wokeism Is Now A Major Threat

We used to make jokes about the “get woke, go broke” truism. We saw companies like Disney suffer because of the infiltration of dangerous, woke pronoun warriors. However, things have now gone way further than isolated companies here and there. Wokeism has now become a cancer that is trying to metastatise in the very fabric of US society.

Let me count the ways:

Education, I

Woke education is now more than gender theory studies. The number of student “assistants” (those ridiculous, young individuals tasked with caring about the well being of their suicidal, deranged spoiled brats) has multiplied by ten in the last years alone. This is one of the elements that cause university costs to skyrocket. This, in turn, exacerbates the phenomenon of student debt, which is an issue in normal circumstances, but becomes a social bomb when millions of cretins burdened with huge debt for their useless degrees start voting for Bernie Sanders.

Education, II

The huge number of cretins with degrees (some of them useful from a purely technical point of view, like programmers; others completely useless like “alphabet experts” of all sorts), who don’t know history, cannot think critically and are the most easily duped sheep on earth, creates all sorts of issues, from gender theories to man made climate change fantasies. These are the same people who complain about witch trials and consider them medieval. They don’t understand that they are superstitious and gullible exactly in the same way, without the extenuating circumstance of not having access to information. They have no historic perspective. They have no critical thinking skills. They are hysterical Twitter parrots, but with a degree.

Military Preparedness, I

The degradation of the education system creates all sorts of other issues: the US military is losing military supremacy, simply because it does not produce the talent anymore to remain at the top of the technological advancement. The way Russia has left the US behind in military technology is just stunning. This is a serious threat to the well-being of US citizens, particularly when ignorant faggots like Lindsay Graham did not get the memo and advocate for steering a confrontation with a Country that would give the US an unforgettable lesson, very fast.

Military Preparedness, II

The backbone of the US military has traditionally been a type of blue collar White male coming from the formerly Confederate States. The transgender, pervert wave of wokeism is now causing a crisis in that respect, too. A great number of aged military men suggest to their children that they don’t follow the same career path, because an army worried with homos and trannies is not a fun, nor a good, nor even a safe army to be in. Let the homo and trannies fill the barracks and the trenches, then. We will see how much they are worth when the Russian shells start flying around.

Banking and Finance

The astonishing incompetence of the woke wannabe bankers creates a clear and present danger for the entire economy. Banks are at the heart of modern economic systems and, when things go seriously bad there, the entire economy of a country risks, literally, a heart attack. The news that many of the board members of Silicon Valley Bank were big Democratic donors 1) with no clue of proper banking and 2) abusing the shareholders’ money for woke activism should be a matter of great concern to everyone. I wonder what kind of regulation the US have in place to allow such things to happen.

Decency and Child Protection

Woke cretins not only want to pervert your brains. They want to pervert your children’s brains, too. The amount of suffering this is going to cause is incalculable.

Widespread Racism

It is now bad to be White, and very bad to be a White Male. Most advertisement now feature people of colour, who are clearly a minority of consumers. Being White is bad. This is a pervasive, unspoken (and sometimes spoken) racism that has infected entire sectors of the US population. They think that it’s not that they are racist (they cannot be racist, because….), it’s that we are Whites. Woke activists all over the HR departments in the US pump this racist culture up. It’s a total disgrace.

Look, this is not about the coffee shop anymore. This is a cancer that is spreading everywhere in the US. I am (for now) more optimistic for Europe, but as Europe tends to parrot every cultural trend from the US, who knows where things will end here, too.

I think I could go on, but this certainly gives the idea.

The US are at a crossroads. They must, as a country, collectively find the ethical, religious and common sense energy to counter these self destructive tendencies.

Failure to act will cause endless suffering, and the end of the US as we know it.