Journey Into A Perverted Mind

“Take heed, o you who are faithful to your husbands!!”

One must say that Frankie is in great satanical form these days. On Friday (you will be able to find the link on the internet) he had another exercise in “this is that”, where he uses childish comparisons to sabotage the faith. Explaining to us that a lot of stuff that he does not like on earth “is hell”, he clearly implied that the “hell” of, say, poverty, inequality, you name it, is the only hell that needs to concern a human.

The outrage cause him to, actually, talk about humans who go to hell; but, this being the godless cretin he is, he decided to send an awful lot of good Catholics there. Let me quote:

“I go to church, I go to Mass, I am married, married in the church, and these people are divorced, sinners,” he asked, “Is your heart like this? (If so,) you will go to hell.” Francis

In a world that is being taken over by freak shows, the consolation of a good Catholic life brings a guy to hell. Note here, that the poor married-in-the-church-Catholic will still hope that the sinner dies at peace with the Lord. There is no hint of such an attitude in Francis. If your heart is like this (now), you will go to hell. It’s like watching an extremely cruel, petty child throwing a tantrum.

It does not end here.

These Catholics will go to hell because, though they live the sacramental life, “they have no room for God because they feel no need for him,”. There is no mention of hell for all those who feel no need whatsoever for God (like his late buddy Scalfari and all those like him), say so openly and give scandal, live filthy lives, and do not even live the sacramental life. No, in Francis’ world your avowed rejection of God leads to automatic salvation (because meeerccyyy), but dare for one second to take some comfort in your following the rules, and the guy will send you to hell before you can say “wheelchair”. This is a Thunberg level of cretinism.

It does not end here.

Continuing subversive statement made in the past, Francis continued to expand (the way a man with the intelligence of a toddler could) on his idea of “automatic absolution”, asking his priests to “please forgive everything, forgive always.”

Well, Francis, you genius. Can’t your little commie brain understand that, even with your absurd absolution criteria, the presumptuous guy who actually goes to confession (as the good Catholics Francis hates all do) still has a much bigger chance of salvation than the atheists, the filthy faggots, and the utterly evil trannies Frankie is so fond of?

How likely is one of the above mentioned pervs and atheists to die thinking that he does not need God? How many are those in percentage of the population? Does Francis pose himself these little, pesky questions before he basks in his – this, really, presumptuous – mass condemnation of decent Catholic people?

The conclusion of all this is as as follows: Francis has

an utterly perverted mind, and A very stupid one at that.

Again, it’s like seeing an evil child trying to be smart.