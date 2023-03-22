Message Received.

Mar 22

Be assured that I have read your message; which, as you asked, was not published.

Be assured that I have prayed, and will pray, for the person you mentioned.

But I am only a wretched sinner. My prayers don’t go very far.

To all those who are in dire need, I recommend the two I pray to every day: the Blessed Virgin and Padre Pio.

Your mileage may vary, but a saint in heaven is so much more useful than a wretched sinner in this vale of tears.

Still, I was shocked, and moved.

Lord, have mercy on us.

