Airline Trannie Down, Or: The Trannie Hoax Clearly Does Not Fly.

Not quite how it was meant to be…

A prominent airline Trannie has just committed suicide.

A Mister Scott – a man who, for some inscrutable reasons having to do with the devil, thought he was a woman, has offed himself. We know – though the woke crowd don’t – that this is how this madness, in most cases, ends.

Follow the link and look at the atrocious dynamics at play here. The man, in a last attack of extremely childish narcissism, broadcasts his suicide to his thousand of virtue-signalling followers in a way that screams “me, me, meeee” in every word. There is no hint of repentance for, very likely, mutilating himself and destroying his life. There is no honest admission that he screwed up on a planetary scale. There is, instead, the last passive-aggressive bit of bitching at the planet before his self-immolation. It is extremely difficult to see how this guy could have avoided hell.

I have said my eternal rest even for Bin Laden. I have, therefore, said one for this tool, too. Make no mistake, it sounds like a waste (but God applies every prayer to worthy should, so it isn’t).

Just as cringeworthy is the reaction of the “friend”, apparently the author of the article, one of the social media sheep who enjoy basking in the feeling of their own moral superiority. It is another show of virtue signalling, the pretend self reproach of the man who says “I am oh, so good! Look at how good I am! But have I been good enough?”

These are, in fact, the “helpers” and “allies” that will accompany the madman to his self-destruction, whilst feeling so virtuous every step of the way. Of course, ultimately the guy who committed the suicide is the only one responsible for his gesture. But I really wouldn’t want to be the one that virtue-signals all the way to another one’s precipice.

And so there you have it. Sexual perversion (note for the woke crowd: a trannie is every bit a pervert as a dyke or a sodomite are; and no, he is not a madman in the literal sense, then this is a lucid, Satan-fed madness) feeds, as so often, on a huge amount of narcissism. Then the plague of the modern time, virtue signalling, creates the perfect environment for the pervert to sink deeper and deeper into his own world of perverted delusion, until the cognitive dissonance becomes too much, and Satan finally gets his prize.

United Airlines also bear its part of moral responsibility. They not only tolerated the madness (there might be legal reasons for this; though I would, if allowed, fire the guy on the spot), but they decided to ride this satanic tiger and actually use the guy for, you guessed it right, more virtue-signalling and woke propaganda. Utterly despicable and, make no mistake, those who signed on this will, unless they repent, have their reward. I am a very Capitalistic guy, but when I see this kind of behaviour I really think it has gone too far.

Some of the comments are, actually, sane, insisting on calling the man him even if the author of the article refuses to say his proper male name. It is encouraging to see that more and more people see through the lie.

What do we learn from this? As more and more people encourage this particular kind of madness, and the madmen are elevated to the status of “trailblazers”, the suicides also increase and become more prominent.

The lie, literally, does not fly. It never did for us sane Catholics, but it certainly is becoming more and more difficult to believe even for a more, shall we say, agnostic crowd.

These madmen are, unwittingly of course, becoming the poster boys for the madness of tranniedom.

Do you want to end up totally miserable and, when the self-inflicted pain becomes too much, commit suicide? Become a trannie!! That’s the surest way to achieve your aim!

And no worries: there will be no lack of idiots accompanying you to your destruction every step of the way and, after your suicide, saying “I feeeel responsible for nooot dooooing mooooore”.

If any of my readers have – through no fault of their own – some relative who fancies himself a woman, perhaps articles like the linked one, and accurate statistics about the extremely high suicide rates among these nutcases, could help avoid the worst.

Still: realistically, a man who has decided that he is a woman trapped into the body of a man is already very advanced in his satanic madness; and prayer, very likely, the only thing that can help.

In your charity, make a (huge) effort and say a prayer for this stoopid tool. He also had an immortal soul, a soul of infinite value. That he likely merited to have his soul damned forever is, in itself, one reason more to pray that he might have saved his.