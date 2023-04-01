On Charity, Again, Or: Love Vs H8.

Ferrari Purosangue. Unthinkable 50 years ago, but here now…

Look, I do not want my readers to be angry at me, OK? However, there are things that are gnawing at me and I want to get them off my chest, now, today.

I mean: what if we are wrong? What if, say, Pope Francis is right, and we are therefore resisting what the Church tells us to do?

Bear with me for a moment.

Everything changes. Everything progresses. It seems to be part of God’s fabric of the planet that things… just… improve.

Your car is more advanced than those of, say, only 50 years ago. The same can be said for everything, from the phones to the household appliances.

I can switch my heating on and off remotely, with an app. Is this a blasphemy? No, it clearly is God-willed! The same happens to everything else. Why, one part of me is asking, this God-willed evolution in all things should be true, but only our faith should not evolve?

Take fornication, for example. (Yes, I know, I know…). Do you really think that the fornication of two people with a deep loving relationship is a mortal sin? I mean, seriously, I am… like…: really? So, if one dies straight during the act, suddenly, he goes to hell, like, I mean, with the high speed train?

Aren’t we being a little (I must say this…) rigid now?

And you see: I have always despised Francis.

Yes, I did.

Guilty as charged!

But.. but… is this not uncharitable? I mean, could it not be that God wants, from me, love, instead of judgment? And where does this lead me, if not by that most dreadful of states, H8?

I was mulling these things in my head, and do you know what I did? I went out for a walk!

I decided to reset all my preconceptions and judgments, and to just love. I abandoned myself to my feelings. I went around affectionately greeting every tree, every bush, every cat and every dog, sending positive thoughts and vibes to everyone I passed by. And you know what?

I felt so good! Yes, it felt good!

Yes. I was abandoning my rigidity, and I felt a great burden fell from me.

It felt so good. If it feels good, how can it be wrong?

You know what I am saying? I mean, like: do you feel it?

I don’t know whereto this journey will lead. I suppose I will let God guide me, I guess.

But wait: if God guides me (I guess), why would He not guide the Church? Do we need more Synodality, or less? I don’t know, like I am, like, confused.

But what I know is that we should journey together, because:

Synodality means journeying together as the People of God. It indicates a way of listening to each individual person as a member of the Church to understand how God might be speaking to all of us. Pope Francis

Please let me know what you think in the comments.

Let us journey together!

Peace!!