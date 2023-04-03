I am always afraid of people who have “visions” of an utopic world. They end up creating nightmares. It must be so, because the flaws of this world are not a bug, but a feature. In other world, life cannot be reduced to “zero” anything, without creating much worse problems than the ones the “zero” crowd want to (allegedly) solve.

Vision Zero is, here in the UK, a common moniker for a (mad) vision of zero traffic deaths.

It sounds noble, doesn’t it? Until one reflects on the amount of sheer repression that such virtuous-sounding slogans hide. First, you need to persuade the virtue-signallers volk that this “zero” slogan is A.Good.Thing. Then you can proceed with the repression: draconian speed limits, say, or obsessive security measures. When this does not work (because “zero” is quite difficult a vision), then you can proceed to ban private vehicles; only in a limited manner at the beginning and then, incrementally, more and more as you berate and criminalise those bloodthirsty individuals happy to “kill others” (see what I am doing here?) for their own convenience.

This traffic stuff is, however, only the start. When you start selling “zero” stuff, there is no saying where it would end.

Soon enough, people will have a “zero ho-mo-pho-byyyaa” “vision”. Of course, Catholics will be a prime target. Or you can have a “zero priestly child abuse” “vision”, which again sounds well at the start but, in practice, means the end of the priesthood. You already have “zero carbon” nonsense, used to aggressively push the desired energy behaviour.

It is not difficult to think of infinite variations of this theme, then in the end no freedom comes without some cost (from the freedom to speak to the freedom to smoke to the freedom to jog or paraglide or bungee jump), and the “vision” does not do anything else than criminalising the freedom in order to suppress it.

You will say that people are smart enough not to fall into the trap. I am not sure. Recent events have shown us that, on average, people are frighteningly stupid and very easy to manipulate and, frankly, everybody who is really powerful has noticed, which is why, for example, the anti-Russian propaganda and misinformation has become so massive.

Once again, I blame for this the social media. The social media create gigantic beehives of people who, not having fought any war in more than two generations, are forgetting what freedom is and are ready to sacrifice increasing portions of it because of their “vision”.

You can’t go to church. You can’t leave your house. You can’t speak “hate”. You can’t inform yourself from sources I don’t like.

Welcome to freedom in the XXI Century; a time where journalists don’t even try to be objective, secret services declare they will help the propaganda effort, military leaders care about trannie inclusion, elections are stolen (USA) or repeated (EU) when the outcome is not the desired one, and unelected leaders public state that they “have tools” in case the “wrong” coalition wins an election (this is verbatim Ursula von der Lies about Giorgia Meloni).

In the end, behind this behaviour there is a “vision” which is used to justify the oppression; because when your oppression is a “visionary”, you have no right to oppose him.

Beware of all those “visions”. Accept a world in which people die driving, going down the stairs, eating stuff different from bugs, or enjoying sports like cycling, skiing, jogging.

This acceptance will also help you having a church near you, with a priest in it.