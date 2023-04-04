500 Stormtroopers

Apparently, nowadays you can’t donate too much sperm.

A young man with a Gengis Khan complex wants to sire hundreds of children. The Dutch Government says: hold your horses, Gengis Boy! It’s 25 and no more! Undeterred, Dutch Gengis moves abroad and continues his “activity” as before. He even wants to help individual couples to get babies. Wait….

The mothers of his very numerous offspring are now outraged. That’s too many children, Gengis! A line of mothers now complain that the sperm of their child is more inflationed than the Venezuelan currency on a very bad year! Look, they will have to tell their already traumatised children that they have hundreds of siblings! How is that fair?

I struggled long and hard to understand where, from the perspective of the complaining mothers, the problem would be. If you are fine with not following God’s laws at the moment of conception, why would an irrelevant detail like the number of people doing the same with the same material be of any consequence? The probability of incest is, surely, extremely low and easily avoidable? And if Gengis is healthy, strong, smart and (likely in the eyes of many women) reasonably handsome, does the baby assembly line not help huumaaaniteeee?

And then it hit me. It’s not about that. It’s about wanting to eat the cake and have it! It’s about keeping, somewhere in one’s head, the utter fiction that this idea of getting a baby with a third party’s sperm be, in some way, normal. It’s about pretending that this “nice” Dutch guy, in possession of all racial, physical and IQ requisites, would have simply paid the mother a sort of rare, noble, so progressive humanitarian favour. It’s about not having to think that your desire to have a child disobeying God’s rules had as a consequence that hundreds of children have half the DNA of your son. This is not very exclusive, is it? It’s like knowing that, in a big castle where a big party is going on, 500 women have (half) your same dress!

Now everything starts to make sense. The “wife” (oh well…) of the sperm donor does not want to feel like just another uterus, a uterus that Dutch Gengis wanted to colonise to satisfy his mad self-perpetuation fantasies. No. She is so uuunique, and so sssspecial, and she is just helping herself to something she is entitled to, mmmkay?! I actually bet in many cases these mothers are single mothers, and a number of them are actually dykes.

What a disappointment, to know you are just a tiny part of Big Dutch Sschtormtrooper Project!

But hey, this is what happens when you don’t follow the rules. There is always some blowback.

This is, also, God’s law. But don’t tell the mothers of the Sschtormtroopers. You will hurt their delicate, unique feelings.