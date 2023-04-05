Nobody needs 54 employees.

Every now and then you hear about Catholic outlets firing people, and you wonder about how big such organisations are.

Church Wrongly Militant is said to be making 18 people redundant; which, again, is said to make around one third of the work force.

Let that sink in.

Unsurprisingly, neither the constant asking for money, nor the luxury cruises, nor the attempt to carry favour with the V II crowd by constantly attacking the SSPX suffice to pay the costs of such a large body of professional Catholics.

I think you are thinking the same that I am thinking: when an apparatus becomes so big, it will have to toe the line of his major donors as it will not want (or be able) to rely on the minor ones. Then these donors might wish for an aggressive stance against the one or other very worthy Catholic organisation. Then a great mess ensues, and this shop becomes a source of unnecessary divisiveness, much different from the original task of exposing Mickey-mouse Catholicism; a task which, many years ago, was actually carried out quite smartly.

I do not think such outfits are the future. They are too much at the mercy of the pet peeves of those who influence them financially.

I think the future is in the grassroots.

Simple, devout Catholics who are fed up with being sold a counterfeit version of Catholicism are where the push to ending the insanity will come from. They will not worry that their work will not be able to pay their bills, as they will have a day job for that. They will not have to toe the “party line” as there will be no “party” to toe to. They will operate in their own time and at their convenience. If they are smart, they will stay anonymous (because no donations anyway!).

If they reach 100 people, they will have the influence on others of, say, a good school teacher. If they reach a multiple of that, they will be compared (from the point of view of the reach only, of course) to a priest with a small but vibrant parish. If they don’t care about monetisation (or the vanity of having a lot of visits) they will easily weed out the conspiracy theorists, the “end of the world” – nutcases, and all the other people whose main aim in life seems to be the propagation of their own favourite obsession.

There are a number of such worthy initiatives on Twitter, YouTube, or with conventional blogs. I hope Truth Social will soon show a lot of them, too. People read or watch these outlets because they know they are an authentic reaction to a very real problem. They will also know that, not having to distribute 50 payslips at the end of the month, these outlets will be fully independent, and only motivated by the desire of the person behind the initiative to help others find some sanity in a world of madness and, God willing, contribute, with God’s grace, to their own and other people’s salvation.

Dio perdona tante cose per un’opera di misericordia! God forgives many things for a work of mercy! These immortal words of Lucia to the Innominato should be our guidance.

Nobody needs 54 employees. Nobody needs a slick Internet presence. Most of all, nobody needs paying attention that Big Donor is happy.

I am writing this in my lunch time, from my tablet. My costs are the vpn (which I would likely want to have anyway), my tablet (ditto), and some time that I would, otherwise, possibly spend idly or way less wisely than helping others to understand a sanely Catholic world perspective.

Church Wrongly Militant is firing 18 people. Somewhere, all over the planet, 18 people with some clarity of thought and some ability with words are starting, right now, their own little effort. Their combined effect will, I think, vastly exceed the positive effect (if any) of 18 computer workers helping the effort to denigrate Traditionalism and, in particular, the SSPX.

When you help a friend overcome a doubt of faith or a difficult moment, God watches even if you have an audience of… one. A blog read and found useful by one person every day is, with the years, a lot of help.

Consider starting your own little effort, or encouraging those you know well equipped for the task to do the same.

Nobody needs 54 employees.