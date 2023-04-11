The Dalai Lama And The First Stone

The disconcerting behaviour of the so-called Dalai Lama prompts me to a few considerations.

Please let us not run to call a guy pedophile without being properly informed. The information I have up to now is contradicting, because the press nowadays does not care to inform, but to make noise that generates clicks.

Mafiosi and communists leaders have kissed each other on the mouth for decades, without the slightest hint of sexual perversion being present or even implied. Italians hug and kiss each other on the cheek in a way that Anglosaxons never found natural. In short: people in different cultures behave in different ways.

This is the good part.

Then there is the bad part. It is not known to me that, in Tibet, people invite children to suck their tongue in a non-sexual way. The entourage of the Dalai Lama implies that it is, other say that merely the showing of the tongue is traditional. This is where I am taken aback, because I find the “custom” quite, but also quite strange even admitting the case that it is perfectly non-sexual, and shocking if the custom is, in fact, not there.

Also, I notice that the guy – or his entourage for him – has, whilst denying any bad intention, apologised. In my book, if you haven’t done anything wrong you don’t apologise, you explain. If you apologise, I start to wonder whether you have behaved in a traditionally Tibetan manner, or rather not. Mind, I do not have any idea about traditional Tibetan manners. There are people in Asia who eat locusts, and I am pretty sure it’s not sexual.

Then there is the common sense check.

Has the man ever been accused of such tendencies? Not to my knowledge.

Could it be that he is just not fully there with his head – a not uncommon phenomenon at 87 – and his synapses start behaving in an erratic way? Yes, it can certainly be. In fact, to me this is the most probable explanation, particularly considering that this man has been in the public eyes for many decades now, and I do not recall any other such episodes.

But in the end, it all boils down to one thing: is he, or is he not? Have I lived such a sheltered existence that the fact never came to my ear? Or is the West just in the middle of one of those tantrums the West does so well? Remember: these are people who call you racist because of blackface, something extremely innocent in my childhood.

I do not want to throw a stone here, because – call me innocent, or call me stupid – I do not think an 87 years old man should be thrown under the bus.

What I would want to know – and nobody tells me – is the reaction of old Tibetan men to such behaviour, and whether they would call it traditional, perverted, or simply demented.

The Western press loves the outrage, and the clicks, and the delicious feeling of moral superiority whilst they sink in moral degeneracy.

I will not be so fast in throwing my stone.