The Loyalty Game

“She has such beautiful hair, don’t you think?”

Let us say you are a young man in the Disunited States. Like many people, you don’t have the strength to go your own way and form your own opinion. Your faith has always been very tepid, and never nurtured. Your parents divorced, leaving deep scars in you. You will feel you need a tribe to belong to or undergo a total crisis.

You will vote Democrat like all your friends do.

But your desire to belong to the “cool kids” will not end there. Being insecure, you will always be in need of “belonging”.

The tribe is in favour of abortion. You don’t feel good at the idea of killing a baby, but the fact that it is legal is, as you admit to yourself, convenient. You are also looking to score the one or other of the young female members of the tribe, which makes abortion a very comfortable position to have. The tribe approves it, and it approves you.

The people around you will, then, start telling you that perversion (something your parents always abhorred) is not bad at all. In fact, it is normal. You understand very rapidly that your (natural) feelings would lead to being excluded from the tribe. Therefore, what you do is to suppress what you know to be true, and simply ignore that you are doing just that. Yes, it gets uncomfortable at the start, when you are introduced to young men with a very shrill voice, the ones your father mocked so brutally. But you get accustomed to them, because belonging to the tribe is more important.

Slowly, you discover that the tribe wants you to belong to it, but doesn’t really value you as an equal. As male and white, you carry with you the two modern variants of the Original Sin. You notice that you start apologising more and more often. You also discover that you are not expected to have your own opinion. As a person tarnished with the two above mentioned issues, your job is to obey and speak only in approved platitudes. You would resent it, if you allowed yourself such sentiments; but by now you have become quite good at ignoring them. Still, you notice by now that you are not a valued member of the tribe; you are merely tolerated as the one who, in ticking two huge Oppression Boxes, will always belong to the less equal than others.

You still want the girls, though, and you start pandering to them with the servility that is, by now, your second nature. You are now a feminist, you go to the marches, and you make all the right noises. However, it proves a difficult job, as the girls actually fully ignore you. Stranger still, you keep noticing that those very girls always talking about oppressive males regularly open their legs for the wrong guys: the assertive, macho ones. The MAGA ones, even! A part of you is starting to understand that you are just the kelp, the low-status male there to serve the few Alpha Kings and all the aspiring princesses; but they, the princesses, want to submit to the alpha wolfs, to the leaders of the pack, even as they criticise them relentlessly. They are, well, men.

Liberal women like men. At least, they sleep with them. A lot.

You? You can pay for their taxi fare to the demonstration.

You dismiss these flashes of reason immediately. They are poison for your tribe membership, and you will never be alpha anyway. Best thing to do is to keep apologising and waiting for the “right girl” to come along. Yes, she will have gone through 30 men by that time. But it does not matter, because you are emancipated, remember?

At this point, you wait to know what you are supposed to think in anything and everything. Immigration, Trump, Wall, Syria, and everything else is seen through the eyes of the tribe. You could never go back now. You have told too many people that you are a feminist anyway. Your “this is what a feminist looks like” t-shirt is everywhere on your Facebook page. Mass “unfriending” would be, now, every bit as traumatic as your parents’ divorce then.

Still, at this point something deep inside you understood what your life has become: humiliation.

The humiliation is constant. In your infinite apologies, in your constant fear to offend others that your black acquaintances never show (and no: they are not friends with you, because you are tarnished), and in your unlimited faithfulness to the tribe’s latest fad.

The list of letters after LGB keeps getting longer, and you know that all those people are claiming, inside the tribe, a special status that will always be precluded to you, because of your skin colour and sex. You keep memorising longer and longer strings of letters, though. Your survival in the tribe is at stake.

The humiliation has now become total. You are now requested to unconditionally agree that a woman can be a man, and a man a woman. You need to learn new pronouns more complex than Latin declensions, though Latin is symbolic of male oppression and you could never even quote a word of it.

What to do? What to do?

Your doubt is very short. The tribe demands total self- abasement, and the tribe is the only thing that stands between you and a huge crisis.

So you go on, now accepting your humiliation.

They have taught you how to think in exchange for your second-class tribe membership card. You shut up and suck it up.

Your only consolation is that you are not alone.

Millions of Democrat voting white males are exactly in the same situation as you.