Popes, Cardinals, And The Holy Ghost

God willing, 2023 will see a much-awaited Conclave. I am afraid that, when that moment comes, we will be bombarded with the usual “pious” (but not so much, really) superstition that the Pope is chosen by the Holy Ghost.

As the current unworthy occupier of the throne (and many before him) abundantly show, this is most emphatically not the case. In fact, this superstition is dangerous for the faith.

The Pope is elected by the Cardinals. The Cardinals have a moral duty to pray that they may make a good choice, and have times set aside for that in their schedule. This is not really dissimilar from the habit, that every Catholic should have, of praying before every important decision, letting his future conduct be, as far as practicable, “proofed” or “steeled” by his continued praying activity. In fact, in those days the entire Church is called to pray with and for the Cardinals, that they may choose wisely.

If the Holy Ghost made the choice, the Cardinals would simply play chess, or ping-pong, waiting for the “spirit” to “speak”. In fact, they would hardly need to be in a conclave, because conclaves exist exactly in order to avoid the political pressure which, in itself, demonstrates the very human character that was always an obvious trait of the process.

Nor is it “pious” to think that the Holy Ghost has picked all the long list of heretical, dissolute, weak and, in many ways, utterly ungodly popes of the past. In fact, this “pious” belief seems rather blasphemous to me.

Of course, God can do everything. God can guide the Cardinals – whether knowingly or not – towards the choice of an excellent, world-changing champion of Catholicism. God can turn things for the better in any matter, at any time, same as in our daily lives. But God will also allow evil to happen, for Providential reasons of His own which might well remains inscrutable to us for the rest of our earthly existence. The Second Vatican Council in general, and the election of Pope Francis in particular, are a brutal reminder of this reality.

So, the Cardinals elect the Pope, and I think we all agree that the quality of Cardinals in the next conclave will be utterly abysmal. In fact, it cannot be excluded (though I would not bet my pint), that the next conclave will give us a pope just as bad as Frankie, or a worse one if this one also happens to be intelligent. We could have a Francis II, and a Francis III after him. Why? Because it’s the Cardinals who elect the pope.

The “pious” superstition is also very dangerous. You think the Holy Ghost picks the Pope, then you have to explain to yourself how could God pick so many bad popes. This leads to either loss of faith or loss of reality. It’s a dead end leading to a childish rebellion to the challenges of our time, and God knows whether we live in a time of challenges.

Why, then, am I eagerly awaiting for the new “habemus papam”? Because whilst I am prepared for the worse and already spiritually training for the fight against the heresies of Francis II Protofaggot, I still see the next conclave as a big occasion to see a noticeable change for the better. If the change comes, so much the better. If it doesn’t, well it means that to continue the fight is the task allotted to us.

Other generations had to live in times of war, famine, or pestilence. I am writing this in the comfort of XXI Century England.

I still think my lot is – by God’s grace – preferable to theirs.