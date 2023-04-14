You Read It Here (Pretty Much) First

Professional liar and Biden clown

Top secret DoD documents have been leaked and, predictably, Bidenland is freaking out.

This is understandable as the documents clearly state what the readers of this blog have known for a very long time: Ukraine has had atrocious losses, is running out of ammo and missiles fast, lies to its allies about the extent of its problems, and appears sheer unlikely to make any significant or permanent gains when they start that suicide operation called “Spring Offensive”.

In short: the document states in very clearly formulated bureaucratese that Russia is winning big, the Ukraine is being torn to pieces, and the time of reckoning is coming fast.

None of this is new to you, dear readers, because I have informed you regularly and because the information is readily available to people who prefer reality to listening to what they want to hear.

The leaks are, however, a total loss of face for all – not only the US – Western Governments, now outed as a bunch of shameless liars. They also show the extent to which senior officials like Austin and Milley lie to their own Parliament, something for which they would go to jail if the US were not rapidly descending to the status of Mickey Mouse Democracy.

How often have you read an article whose title started with “desperate Putin” or “desperate Russia”? How many times has the guy died of cancer, got Alzheimer, or been deposed by a coup already? How many times has Russia been about to “run out” of… everything? Have Milley and Austin not given to their own elected representatives a completely different picture from what they knew to be the real situation on the ground?

What about Van Der Lying, Borrell and all the other European trombones? They did not have access to the information? Really? Or is it – at the very minimum – so, that they controlled the information that comes to their desk to such an extent, that they were able to be “officially” briefed only in terms acceptable to them?

Mind, they are not the only culprits. Same as in Nazi Germany or in COVID Europe, this kind of collective gaslighting is only possible with the willing collaboration of the population at large. They are gaslighted because they want to be. The proof of this will be in the pudding of nothing happening to Milley, or Austin, or von der Lying.

After all the lies, this is where we are now, with Ukrainians killed in action likely exceeding 200,000 at this point and even the obviously biased leaked document – whose writers were certainly under pressure to be as economical with bad news as possible – admitting a seven to one killing ratio in favour of Russia, a stunning admission of brutal defeat even if the real ratio is likely more similar to nine to one.

I am curious to see how the media will choose to slowly allow the leaked information to filter to their dumb readership. The awakening cannot happen overnight. Rather, Dumb Readers will have to be gradually acquainted with reality, so that it appears to the dumber among them that they have been told the truth all along.

The smart readers, meanwhile, were getting their information from places like this one.