Crucifixes are being repaired in France, and new ones are being erected.

Yeah. It’s so easy.

Christian identity is protected by simply being proud of it, and showing it to the world outside. It is protected by erecting several crosses for each one that is vandalised. It is protected by giving visible signs of our faith in words and in deeds (the cross on the forehead on Ash Wednesday, not eating meat on Fridays, wearing cross pendants on our neck, etc.)

I was, now many years ago, very impressed by the vast number of crosses you see around in rural France and in (Catholic) parts of Southern Germany. Some of them are several metres high, many others are put in strategic places like crossroads or road curves (where your car will have to brake and be much slower). Some of them were three metres high, some more than that, very many two metres or more. It was something I did not know from Italy, though in Italy we also have small “mini shrines” (we call them “edicole”, but “shrine” is the translation I got), normally dedicated to the Blessed Virgin, in small villages or on the roadside, or on homes’ external walls.

These are powerful statements. The car driver, truck driver, motorcyclist, cyclist or even passer by are irresistibly attracted to the tall, slender figure of the crucifix. It can never leave one indifferent. In fact, I remember some of those crucifixes set against the sunset, or throwing a very long shadow, in extremely powerful moments (I suspect that this is done on purpose, the crucifix set in such a location that it has a certain angle to the road and the sun in summer…).

How much did such a crucifix cost? It certainly went in the thousands dollars of today’s money, but there were evidently many landowners, in the rural France of the past, ready to fork the money and to sacrifice those few square metres of arable land in order to have a visible sign of their faith on their own land. This is, in fact, a favourite “big lottery win fantasy” of mine: the purchase of hundreds of mini-plots in rural Central Europe and the erection of crucifixes on them. Dear Lord, if you are listening, you know what would need to happen next for that to happen…

Signs are important. It’ s not always “what we feel inside”.

It’s what we show outside.