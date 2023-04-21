Furious Backpedaling

“He” just realised Russia is crushing “his” favourite “gheis”.

The months go by and even the most obdurate Pollyannas begin to understand that Russia is winning, and it is winning big. The cognitive dissonance must make their ears whistle, and they need to plant their fingers more and more firmly inside them, hoping not to hear it anymore. It really is sad to see.

In this situation, it is fascinating to observe what the Western Mass media do to try and extricate themselves from the horrible situation in which they have put themselves. They have lied to everybody, in the most shameful way ever seen, for almost 15 months now, and they need to get out of this with some shred of reputation left.

I am seeing two main narratives to explain the (if you believed the narrative in the first place) inexplicable:

A) The Russians have horrendous casualties , and

B) The Russian army has learned fast.

Both these excuses are lame. Let us see why.

A)

Even the BBC-gathered data (and I cannot imagine a broadcaster worse than this one, possibly not even CNN) clearly and constantly indicate a number of killed in action of around 11% of the Ukrainian killed in action, that is: 9 to 1. Even the biased, leaked Pentagon documents have to admit a 7:1 ratio. The BBC numbers are the result of extensive internet research (local newspapers, social media, and the like) covering funerals and obituaries all over Russia. After months of results, the evidence is now overwhelming: the Russians are paying an extremely low price for the losses they are inflicting to the Ukrainians.

Plus, the alleged underpinning of the Russians “high casualties” have never materialised. There are no video of Russian “multiple waves” Mass attacks. There are no videos of Russians attacking armed with their trench shovels, as it has been assured was the case. It seems like there is no shortage of drone, guns or shells, either (as shown from the constant tragic videos from the Ukrainian front). There are no videos of immense Russian cemeteries full of flags, as I see almost daily for the Ukraine. In short, the facts on the ground are, literally, shelling into the West’s consciousness that Russia’s army is in rude health.

B) The claim is in blatant contradiction to the narrative pushed for 15 months, and for many years before that. If the Russian army is terminally incompetent, incapable and ossified, they will certainly never learn how it’s done in 15 months, because you don’t change your army’s culture in such a ridiculously short time.

Learning how to adapt drone use to what is observed on the battleground, or changing some of their BTG, Battalion Tactical Groups (a Russian invention btw) to “shock troops” suited for a more nimble type of assault operations is, quite on the contrary of what the West wants you to believe, clear evidence of a highly evolved, very flexible, competently led armed force.

This was evident from day one to everybody who had eyes to see. Even the supposed “defeat” in the supposed “battle of Kiev” (both as real as the eponymous “ghost”) showed an Army able to master both the “deep penetration” assault (worked wonderfully in Crimea in 2014, did not work in the Ukraine in 2022; but hey, these are gambles you decide to make, accepting they might not work) and the positional, attrition campaign run very successful from the start. Again, this is a sophisticated army, led by obviously smart commanders as seen in September during the wasteful, almost suicidal, Ukrainian “offensive”, and lacking, well, nothing of import.

——-

As I write this, the Russian side controls more than 80% of Bakhmut, the theatre of an extremely stupid Ukrainian massacre of self-immolation that will be remembered in 100 years. Slowly, methodically, and as safely as possible, they will take all they want to take, and they will not care one straw for the high-pitched screaming of transitioning British journalists, or condescending, lesbian American ones.

Russia is winning. But it’s not happening at videogame speed, which makes a videogame generation very slow in understanding simple facts on the ground. Ukraine 2022 is not Kuwait 1991. It’s a different beast, requiring a different conduct.

Russia is winning, and thank God for that.

They are on our side.

The Nazi bigots in the Ukrainian ranks aren’t.