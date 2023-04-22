Anheuser-Busch: The Trannfall

The news reached me just now that the “person” (more on that in a second) responsible for the trannified Anheuser-Busch campaign has taken a “leave of absence”, code for “she is out”, particularly considering her successor already has a name.

Whilst I dry my tears over the departure of such an admirably woke “person”, let me make the following considerations:

Anheuser-Busch must not be forgiven. Enough with allowing these people to go all woke and then saying “nah, it’s fine” when they backpedal. They must now pay a price in the years to come, so that others may learn. Again, doing it differently means a near-zero risk for any sortie into woke territory. Is this Alissa Heinerscheid woman straight? Because you see, it’s not uncommon that behind these cases of xtreme-woking hides someone that is, actually, one of the tribe! They just don’t say it out loud when it’s not convenient to them! This gal here is so deranged, that she thinks that an advertising campaign with a trannie will “appeal to women and to men”. Who thinks like that? Newsflash: pervs appeals to neither women nor men, at least outside of the vastly shitted-on (but still extremely expensive) walkways of San Francisco, and people there don’t drink Anheuser-Busch. Budweiser is rubbish, by the way. If you think differently, allow me to assure you that you don’t know beer and you need to enlarge your horizons. There is now absolutely no reason to drink that dirty water anymore. Go visit a specialised shop and introduce yourself to the wonderful world of German, Belgian or English beers. Heck, some parts of the US have microbreweries everywhere. A different beer planet, and you’ll drink way less of it, which will be very good news for your beer belly reduction campaign. The governance of US public companies is very sick and extremely dysfunctional. The distance between the final owners (that is: the end-investors, like the employees and savers who put their money in the pension and investment funds) and the employees running both the companies themselves and those who should examine their work (the above-mentioned funds) has now assumed a planet-size scale. In short, this means that woke executives in companies and investment funds are using the savings of God-fearing, hard-working Americans to push their own satanic agenda. The remedy to this is individual investors walking away from funds that do not challenge stupid behaviour, and putting pressure on their pension funds to do the same.

This is clearly a victory, and another slap in the face of the xtreme-woking tribe. But we cannot afford to relax. They will keep doing this again and again, like they did with so-called “gay marriage”. As long as ther eis little risk – for the company of the executives they employ – in engaging in this kind of behaviour, this is what they will continue to do.