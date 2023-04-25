Don’t take it on me because you’re dumb, arrogant, and so very ugly….

I am old enough to remember the days of the coming ice age. I must confess, though, that I had forgotten about it, as it was all happening when I was a child and then simply fell from the radar. It was “important” enough that it had made it to my Ministry of Education approved textbooks, though (yes: in my time, your government told you what text books you had to form yourself on).

I was reminded of the fact – and of the textbooks – by Lomborg’s “the skeptical environmentalist”, a book whose validity is confirmed by the astonishing amount of mud his opponents threw on him.

The link above shows how widespread the madness was in 1970. It also shows that, there as now, the prophets of doom were at the service of a fundamentally anti-capitalist attitude, a collectivist utopia that couldn’t be called communism, but was – and is – exactly the old Marxist rubbish, albeit with some cosmetic variation to make it more palatable. There will always be people who believe this stuff. They are those in search of purpose and self-validation for their inflated ego.

Climate change was then, and it is now, a religion for atheists. It gives people the satisfaction of the basic need of feeling good with themselves, and – in Anglo Saxon Countries at least – of that other basic need, virtue signalling. This is why the obvious recognition that nothing of what Al Gore predicted has happened – or is even happening – does not have any effect of the proponent of his theory.

It is not, not it ever was, about the planet.

It is, and it always will be, about themselves.

Sects don’t need validation. They are like the plant of the “little shop of horrors”. They demand more and more food, until things get to a crisis point. When the bubble – or the plant – finally explodes, the sect members will look for the next sect. They will need to, because sect membership validates their entire existence.

Besides the real science – and the real common sense, and the real religious spirit – the defeat of the climate loons goes through an extremely effective weapon that I never cease to employ or to recommend: public ridicule and ferocious mocking. It is beyond me how we have become so brainwashed – even many so-called conservatives – that not even an elephant-sized target like the extremely dumb, extremely bigoted, ugly beyond belief, and otherworldly arrogant “how dare you”- girl was – metaphorically speaking – instantly incinerated. We are too nice to our enemies, lest we should not be considered good by the same people we despise.

The climate change hoax will be destroyed not by facts, but by laughter. Laughter goes head-on against the very reason why the loons abandon themselves to their lunacy: recognition and self-aggrandisement. This is true everywhere, but particularly so in the Anglo Saxon Countries, where social recognition is so openly, desperately, shamelessly craved.

I have bad news for you, Gretin.

You will always remain the fool you are now.