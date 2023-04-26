The Monsters Among Us

Not happy with his “gender assigned at birth”…

When I read this article, and followed the link, I could not avoid thinking that the have become a civilisation of monsters. Of course, it’s they who are the monsters, but they still live among us.

It is so atrocious, on so many level. Words like “early onset gender dysphoria” can only be imagined by people who have taken leave from basic logic and, I would say, humanity.

A lot of people are monstrous here: the equipe of surgeons attempting the Frankenstein operation; the doctors who prescribed the hormone blocking drugs; the parents of the young mad guy who clearly approved of the hormone treatment and, finally, the madman himself, who, after reaching 18, certainly gave his consent to this mad, extremely tragic parody of God, where they all together (the mad boy, his monstrous parents and the monstrous surgeons) all try to remake reality according to their mad and extremely degenerate fantasies.

Let that sink in: young man dies because, when attempting to make a fake vagina out of his prick, it was necessary to perform a second – and fatal – operation to take the tissue from elsewhere when it turned out his chemically castrated prick was too little to make the fake vagina. The linked article says this is good, because you know, “girls” with “early onset” “gender dysphoria” really like to think they have a “vagina”.

Monstrous.

However, the monstrosity goes further than this. The lawmakers who have allowed this, and the voters who are conscious of this and do not react (you would be surprised how many people, even here in Europe, have been unaware of this stuff, as it was pretty much a hush-hush exercise to please extreme minorities) need to accept the blame, too. But then again, these voters are guaranteed to be in favour of abortion and gender theory, both ranking high on the monstrosity scale.

It is no surprise the Russians consider us a bunch of perverted madmen. Whilst we are not – by far not – all like this, these are the “values” our societies are propagating, and this is the social order the Ukraine is protecting on our behalf ( whereby we do the paying, and they do the dying). The globalist, one-world, perfectly Christ-free cabal trying to run all of us is all in favour of this kind of rubbish. You need to be weaned off Christianity, you see. In order to do this, an entirely new set of “values” is necessary.

Enter “gender dysphoria”, and other monstrous world for a society of monsters.