Further Proof Francis Is Just Plain Dumb

Pope Clown has made further modifications to the (don’t laugh) “synodal process”.

I think he might have done us a favour.

The new measures are more cosmetic “inclusion”, with the participation of women and lay men instead of bishops only, but with Francis making all decisions himself anyway. The result of this is that the synod becomes indistinguishable from a Sunday afternoon “meet the faithful” exercise, at the end of which Francis excrements at his pleasure; and will, therefore, be discounted even more by the faithful than a normal synod would have been.

Every idiot understands that religion is not dependent on what people, particularly lay people, think, or vote. A Catholic idiot understands it even faster than a non-Catholic one, because of the natural role of the hierarchy in the life of the Church.

The casual Catholic reader who is informed that a new “synod” (of which he never knew what it was in the first place) with the vote of women and laymen, has approved this and that, will forget in three seconds what it was all about and move to more interesting and relevant things in life like sports, politics, the history of the semicolon, or watching paint dry.

Francis is making his circus-church like the world. In this way, his circus-church becomes indistinguishable from the world and, basically, invisible. This is, in the current circumstances, the best that can be hoped for and allow for the perennial teaching of the Church to be spread more easily.

As the next measure, I suggest that Francis organises, together with women and lay people, a tombola, a karaoke, and a cooking contest.

We are almost there already, anyway.