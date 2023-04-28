Meet The “Anglicans”

First, two words about these people: the “Anglicans” are a small group of heretics, originally from England. Their heresy was long fairly limited to their own country, but the expansion of the British Empire caused them to also expand in the colonies. There were some of these people in the US, too, but I think they called themselves “Presbyterians”. They are not extinct yet, but they are trying very hard for sure. I also think the Presbyterians have a different command structure. These people split all the time, you know…

The English “founders” of the heresy are also doing their best to disappear and, in a suicidal move much redolent of the habits of the Lemmings, have decided to bless sexual perversion. They don’t call it that way, of course, but actions speak louder than words.

That did not go well with the other heretics; who, albeit wrong, at least still believe in God. They gathered and decided to break communion with the English. Problem is, they are 85% of the worldwide Anglicans.

Ouch! The Leadership of an organisation being kicked out by 85% of the members of that organisation is something I never heard before. It really means a failure of… leadership, of basic understanding, of simple common sense.

This failure is readily explained with two elements: loss of faith and elitist, quasi-racist attitude.

The first is self-evident: if you have a shred of fear of the Lord remaining, you don’t bless sexual perversion. But this is exactly the thing you do if your faith has died and feel-good “inclusiveness” has taken its place. The sect members in England believe in the new god of inclusiveness and niceness. The 85% believe, with all their faults, in the real one.

The second is also apparent: there can be no doubt the English “Anglicans” knew this was coming. There is also no doubt that, under normal circumstances, such a divisive, massively unpopular proposal would not have gone forward. But you see, the white and bent guys and gals in England clearly think very little of the black and straight members of the sect. Come on, who do these people think they are? Shall we submit to a bunch (actually, a multitude) of coloured guys telling us, the original article, what to do and not to do? Ppppfff!!

And so it came to pass that the Anglican Communion was… not Anglican anymore, because it is now completely separated from its English origin.

I admit, I find these inter-sect squabbles eerily funny. It’s like watching a cat fight (with real cats) without any of the violence and screeching. The world isn’t noticing, of course, because of how irrelevant they are; but yours truly does, and dutifully reports.

Conformity to the world has always been, is, and ever shall be, the death knell for every Protestant outfit.