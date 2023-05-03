The Chatty “Missionary”

Francis is, or so he says, part of a “mission” to end the war in the Ukraine. The mission is, says the Frankie, “not yet public”, which is why he makes public that there is a non-public mission underway.

You see, there is a reason why such missions are not public. The most likely is that the components of such mission want to reach an agreement among them before going public with both the mission and the proposal. This way, the peace proposal will have more weight and both warring parties might look at it attentively.

It is really like Francis that he could not shut up about the Vatican being part of such a mission, and would reveal to the world what must evidently stay hidden. But hey, he got to feel important on the moment.

Also, he peeved the Ukrainians who, predictably, said that they know nothing about it. Makes sense, of course, for the reasons explained above. Whatever is happening, is happening behind the scenes, with the participation of actors who are either powerful (like China, the US, Germany or the EU) and therefore with the power to contribute to shape the events, or useless dreamers (like religious leaders, the Dalai Lama, this or that Rabbi or Mufti), able only to feel good with themselves and signal virtue. In both cases, it is clear that Francis spilled the beans on something about which he should have shut up.

It really is like this guy. First, second, third and fourth most important thing in everything. Virtue signalling everywhere. What a great guy.

Independently from Francis, it is my opinion that it will be very difficult to move Russia to accept peace on anything else than their own terms. They have, in fact, made clear some days ago that even China will not sway them. They will do their own thing and will accept the peace they want at the time they want. At that time, they will of course allow everybody to validate Russia’s choice by calling it their peace plan.

If you now excuse me, I have to dash.

I am on a mission to save humanity from heresy.

The mission is now underway, but it’s not yet public.