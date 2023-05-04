Playing With Fire

Stepan Bandera has a thing or two to say…

Olodimir Elenski * has reached a new low, and has created a dangerous precedent, with his wannabe assassination attempt of Vladimir Putin.

This was, truly, a stupid thing to do, no matter how big the pressure on said Elenski.

What goes around comes around. With the only difference, in this case, that the Russian “coming around” will be, if Putin chooses to retaliate, vastly more deadly and precise than the two Mickey Mouse drones hoping to get past the Kremlin’s defences (spoiler: they didn’t).

It really is very, very dumb. Most Ukrainian drones are neutralised by electronic countermeasures. Some of those who aren’t are taken down by the air defence system. Only a handful reach the intended target. It’s not happening with the Kremlin and, even if by a fortunate coincidence some damage would be done, it would be extremely unlikely to cause Putin more than a nuisance.

Russia, however, can strike very hard, anywhere. If Putin now gives an execution order against Elenski, Elenski will go down. Today, tomorrow, or in ten years, but down will he go. Ask his spiritual predecessor, Stepan Bandera, what happens when you land on the laundry list of the Russian secret services. You get hunted down, found, and killed.

Nor can the others sleep well at night now. If – not unlikely – the Brits have been on the Ukrainian side on this with intelligence or tech assistance, you can be sure they will pay a price for this. It will, however, not be made in the open, for all the world to see. It will be made in the dark, and only the intended recipients of the message will receive it. The same goes for the Scholz and Macron of this world. Putin pays big attention to precedent, and he knows that, whenever he wants, he can bitch slap France, Germany, or Britain without any meaningful consequence.

Also, the places in the Ukraine where NATO intelligence and coordination personnel are hiding will now, methinks, be targeted harder. Don’t kid yourself: the Russians know a lot about their whereabouts and are certainly trying to avoid breaking more porcelain than necessary. But the porcelain will be smashed if needs be.

This was a very, very dumb thing to do. It will not even work as a distraction from the lack (up to now) of the famous “Ukrainian offensive” that keeps being promised to us. In fact, people will ask what this so victorious, strong army is waiting for.

Alas, the “victorious offensive to liberate Crimea” is as much of a fantasy as the attempt at the Kremlin. Even Western sources are now saying not much will come out of it. It will be an exercise in futility, but a very bloody one.

Trying to raise the morale of the troops with murderous stunts will not work.

*V and Z are banned on this forum in solidarity with the Ukraine. Or not. You decide.