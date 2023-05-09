Coronation, Christianity, And Copium.

Charles’ King

I have not watched Charles’ coronation. Firstly, I am allergic to Welby, and secondly, I was mindful of what happened to Elizabeth’s funeral.

This Country seem to be so, that the same people who sanction abominations like the so-called same sex marriage also enjoy the pomp and circumstance of Royal ceremonies, and make themselves beautiful giving a fake show of Christian allegiance, and nobody calls them out for their hypocrisy. This likely happens because everybody knows it’s only a show.

Therefore, those self-important, self-appointed representatives of Catholicism in England, who say that the ceremony was a reaffirmation of Christian values, have understood exactly zippo of what this was all about: the respect of traditional forms now largely devoid of significance.

The Romans did that, too, and they still had solemn appointment of the Pontifex Maximus and other religious as well as political figures (even of tribunes, consuls, etc.) long after these appointment had ceased to have but a symbolic role, a tribute to a past long gone.

State organisations want to perpetuate themselves. If they threw away today the traditions of yesterday, people would start to wonder why more radical modernisations should not be introduced. The British Government has divested itself of its Empire, but it has remained the same: there was never a breach, or a revolution, or a dramatic change like the Weimar Republic when the Empire was euthanised. Hence, the same kings and queens, and the same solemn funerals and celebrations, and the same pomp that the tourists like so much, and is so reassuring to the average citizen.

But look a bit deeper, and you will see a Country changed beyond recognition since Elizabeth’s coronation, and in which Christianity is, de facto, the preserve of a minority of the population, all others thinking that it is absolutely fine to be a pervert (they don’t even use that word anymore, they say “gay”) and so on. Plus, the millions of Muslims and of the members of other religions, some of them actually believing in it (let me reassure my readers that, in the UK, most Muslims are pretty much as disinterested in Islam as the official Christians are in Christianity, and are twenty years behind us at the most).

So no, the Coronation has not “reaffirmed” absolutely anything, and in order to believe that one needs a bit injection of copium.