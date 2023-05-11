Fatness, Perversion, And Inclusion.

Do you see the connection?

I am, I think, one of the few people making a connection between the spread of fatness and the march of sexual perversion; or, more in general, between perversion and the lack of discipline and permissive attitude of which fatness is the most evident signal (a distant second would be tattoos).

I sit on the bus, looking at just another grotesquely fat young girl of, say, 21. Without knowing her, I understand the high probability that the fattie squeezed in the bus seat is in favour of so-called gay marriage, gender theory, affirming lesbians, and the like.

Why is that? Insecurity, and need of acceptance.

Fattie knows that she is vulnerable to brutal criticism. Much as she can have persuaded herself that it’s not her fault that she is a voting hippo, she still knows, deep down, that: a. She is, and b. Everybody else knows it, too. It’s like the trannie fantasy: you can pretend as much as you like that George is now Henrietta, but everybody knows the truth.

Fattie is now terrified of being excluded. Without the discipline to stay away from the fries and donuts, without parents “judging” her and teaching her discipline, without knowing what the word “gluttony” even means, and without any guidance from teachers either rotten in their brain or terrified of saying one single word, she knows she is going to remain the no-circus-ticket cannon woman.

She will react seeking all “inclusion” she can. I include you, so you include me. The mainstream ideas propagated by the msm will never be challenged. She will never dare to criticise any sexual behaviour – except when it’s socially safe: pedophilia – lest she is told about her behaviour. She will become a beacon of “inclusiviteee”.

The person without the money for the cinema will want free tickets for all.

Suddenly, nobody – unless he is Trump – can do anything wrong: tattoos, purple hair and ignoring that Georgina has a penis will become an untouchable moral imperative, because fattie knows that her very social life is at stake. In order for her to keep ingesting rubbish food, others must be allowed to live rubbish lives.

It works for boys, too; but less so, then boys are more self-assured and physical appearance is less important to them. Still, the basic mechanism will be the same.

Once upon a time, there was a received set of values, which did not allow challenges without punishment. A woman called herself a “free spirit”, the other girls called her a slut. Men would use her and throw her away. It was a system of brutal sanctions for wrong behaviour. This system of values has been dismantled, because the very guardians of the system (the boys and the girls, their parents, their teachers) have renounced to their role of social controllers. This they have done, in countless cases, because they are fat, their parents are fat, their daughters are fat, there is no priest worthy of the name around, and their teachers are fat, leftists, or terrified.

No moral values in one thing leads to no moral values in other things. It’s a slippery slope.

Our ancestors knew it. They enforced a social system of sanctions and exclusion.

Today, it’s just an endless row of letters followed by a plus.