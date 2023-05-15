Social “Justice”, Woke Canada Edition

The poor you will always have with you, but you will not always have me. Matthew 26:11

It looks like there are people in Canada who disagree with our Lord. The poor, they do not want to have with them. They are perfectly fine with them wanting to kill themselves.

Of course, this being possibly the wokest Country in the West, the Nazi attitude must be clothed in good-ism. There has to be some social justice profile to it. Woke people are so dumb that they are accustomed to believe that a woman can be a man, so it is certainly possible to do it.

If you don’t understand French, you will need a translator, but the gist I can give you myself: it is “unacceptable” to “force” people who are already in an “unjust social position” to wait that things improve. This, in an article published in the journal of medical ethics. Go figure.

Things would go like this.

“I want to die”.

“Why?”

“I am poor”.

“Oh, I am so sorry for the injustice of your situation! Please wait here and the doctor will be with you with the injection in just a few minutes. Bye”.

Of course, it would soon be worse than this. As always in the case of euthanasia, massive pressure would be applied on certain categories to “choose” to off themselves. It is the obvious, unavoidable result of the slippery slope. At some point, euthanasia will be made compulsory, as the victim’s “consent” will be assumed or deemed mandatory. Hey, they do it with animals, too, and woke people already worship animals to the point that many of them don’t want a cow or a pig to die, so there…

I will spell it for you what you are already thinking: the fallen human nature is such, that without the guiding light of religion there is no limit to the atrocities humans might perpetrate. When it’s uncomfortable, said humans will, then, simply proceed to explain to themselves why the evil is, in fact, good.

When Christ is lost, everything is lost.

This monstrous Kayla Wiebe woman is a perfect example.