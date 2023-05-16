Providence At Work, Or: Of Beer, Toilets, Queers, And Mohammedans.

Her resemblance to a pig is just one of the reasons why Mohammedans don’t like her.

Dr Steve Thurley has a very interesting video about a squabble between young Mohammedan high school students and the usual suspects of the pervo persuasion.

The demographics are interesting, and this is one of those episodes which, in an unbloody manner, tell people where things are going. Belgium is islamising itself fast, and has nothing of the no-nonsense approach of, say, Danemark.

They are making their own bed. It will be interesting to watch.

In this particular episode, a number of boys go out of school during the pause to tell the perverts out there what they think of them. It was the appetiser. For the main course, the People Of Father Georgina will have to wait a decade or two.

This also signals – as I have noted many times already – the destructive, self-defeating nature of European Neo-Marxism.

Marxists want to coalesce and weaponise all those they see as “oppressed” (every conceivable minority) against those they see as “oppressors” (the mainstream, non-Marxist population). In doing so, they are bound to stir every possible conflict: first of all, the one between “oppressed” Muslims and “oppressed” pervos.

The latter conflict is as inevitable as it will be brutal, because Muslims don’t have anything of the Christian gentleness, and proceed against abomination with Old Testament decisiveness instead. As they feel stronger, they will gradually make the pervos understand there is no place for them in Belgium. Some Muslims might, in the past, have welcomed perversion as a way to undermine the West; but this attitude had to die when perversion becomes something that tries to infiltrate their schools, their children, and their way of life rather than remaining the preserve of elitist Whites far removed from them economically, socially, and even geographically.

Belgium, the Country of many excellent beers, is brewing a very strong beverage for the pervotroops. The process will continue unabated, because the social relevance of the Mohammedans dwarfs that of the pervos. Brutally put: there aren’t nearly enough fags in Belgium to clean all those toilets.

Do not expect blood in the streets, “fairy” hunts, or the like. Expect, instead, a constantly growing climate of intimidation that will gradually, quietly, and very effectively do in the future what Christian feelings, social control and legislation used to do in decades past. “Pride” parades and the likes will gradually disappear, and the pervos will be forced to go back to the dirty closets whence they came. The others, left or right, will not care. They will all look the other way, and be glad that nobody tries to pervert their children in the open, under the sun, even exposing them to the lust of trannies.

The next danger (an increasingly strong Muslim influence, at some point able to threaten not only an isolated fringe despised by very many, but the mainstream) will be for us to tackle. That conflict, too, is coming, and (bar a rapid assimilation and westernisation of the Muslims, which is somewhat in the cards, but not assured) will not be pretty, at all.

When that time comes (not in my lifetime, I think; but not many decades after my departure) it will decide the future of Europe. But the pervo troops, they will long have been defeated by that time.

What can I say: in everything, I try to see the work of Providence. And it seems to me that God, in His inscrutable, providential Goodness, allows some evil not only to exist, but to operate against another evil.

The Belgian episode is, if you ask me, another example of this Providence at work.