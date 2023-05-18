The P-p-professional Catholics were in full show today, as the LA Dodgers disinvited from their “pride night” that blasphemous bunch of perverts going around and mocking the Catholic faith. The P-p-professional Catholics actually took a victory lap, because perverts’ night could not have some perverts among the participants.

There was – that I can read about, at least; means if there was, it wasn’t forceful – any condemnation of perverts’ night per se. No, the P-p-professional Catholics are evidently fully ok with such events, that have now become mainstream also thanks to their lame defence of Christian values. But they will rejoice to the skies when the ultra freaks are kept out.

What a lame show. The ultra freaks are such freaks, that it was unthinkable that the Dodgers, once informed of who they are, would have not disinvited them. It does not need any P-p-professional Catholic for that. Two or three concerned parents would most likely have been enough, as the Dodgers most certainly don’t want to be the next Bud Light.

In fact, the very term “pride night” is not criticised. It is simply accepted uncritically, because hey, blasphemous trannie bad, but sodomite normal.

This is how these organisation works. Living of the money they receive, they need to advertise victories when there are none, so that the money keeps flowing.

Don’t give money to these professional Catholics.

Give it to the SSPX instead.