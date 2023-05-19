Modern Family

I know what kind of people will accept the invitation…

Let us say there is a famous British TV presenter. Let us, further, say that this presenter, married with children, “came out” as one of the Elton John persuasion some years ago.

Now let us imagine that this guy has a brother, and that this guy’s brother is trialled and condemned to 12 years in jail for a year long abuse of a minor involving sexual acts with said minor.

What persuasion had the brother of said presenter? I think I barely need to tell you , but still: the same Elton John persuasion of his famous brother.

As I write this, I am sure that thousands of smart Brits are thinking what you and I are thinking: homosexuality and pedophilia are intimately linked. Not, mind, in the sense that most homosexuals are pedophiles, but in the sense that most pedophiles are homosexuals. Ask the Church, which has a substantial experience of this. Or the so-called Church of England. Or the British education system.

We, the Thinking Christians, know perfectly well why: sexual perversion isn’t a “born that way” “character” of a person, like being blond, or having a big nose. It is, on the contrary, the result of the homosexual person consenting to having his brain depraved by the devil through numerous acts of assent to evil.

This being so, it follows that perversion is not a kind of limited, circumscribed, “this is the last station” journey. It is rather so, that the devil will, once he has made inroads into a depraved mind, keep depraving it as much as he can, igniting in the already depraved mind of his intended prey all sorts of forbidden desires, the more disgusting the better.

Heck: these people can literally eat excrement! Is it so surprising that depravity would then target the real epitome of innocence, children? No, it’s not. I’d say that, as a rule, this must sound very reasonable, and something that in sane times would be instantly recognised. In this particular case, we know the victim is a “he” (means: surprise surprise, the culprit is a fag), though we are not told what kind of “minor” he is (spoiler alert: a 15 years and 11 months old, extremely horny, 90 kg heavy, extremely depraved gym rat homo boy is a “child” in newspaper speak). However, we know in this case that the forbidden acts happened in a two year lifespan, which makes the age of the victim fourteen, at the oldest, when the criminal activity begun.

I have this mental image here, that pedophilia hovers around the mind of many homosexuals, like a Russian drone over a Ukrainian trench, as the devil and his demons are patiently working on them. In this example: two homo brothers, one a pedo. Makes a 50% incidence of pedophilia among the family perverts. What a beautiful rainbow, nicht wahr?

(Also very much worth asking: what kind of flipping family is this one? What were papa’s, or uncle’s, proclivities? What did mama, or auntie, know? Could it be that perversion was already in the family, making the Devil’s work an easier one?).

Another consideration is this: having said all that has preceded, what kind of depraved minds could even conceive that homosexuals can “adopt” children? Does it need a genius to understand how many victims are being created by legislative decree?

But then again, the persuasion of Elton John has allied itself with the Church of Nice, and the Church of Atheism. I don’t even think that the results are under everybody’s eyes. I think that the results are monstrously wrong, and we will see them emerge on a terrifying scale in the decades to come.

Meanwhile, June is coming, when another so-called “pride month” will contribute to the perversion of the mind of the stupid, both straight and pervs.

But hey, let’s keep thinking “born that way”.

It makes people feel good on the cheap.