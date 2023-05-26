Words Of Wisdom

Vladimir Putin has incinerated the West over their manifold perversion.

He is absolutely right in seeing in what is happening not the wishful thinking of a tiny minority of madmen, but a distinctive trait of the contemporary, official Western culture .

He is, also, right in calling the indoctrination of children (and, clearly, the perversion of their minds that go with that) a crime against humanity.

In fact, the events of the last few years have eloquently showed how madness gets to power: with the indifference, or the desire to be nice, or the silence, or the cowardice, or – worst of all – the conformism of the majority.

A lot of people are just too stupid to understand the implications of their actions. Here in England, a lot of people now use “they” who, ten years ago, would have said the generic “him”. At times they even use “they” just to show you they are hip. “I have a girlfriend. They work in finance”. I immediately challenge and mock those who address me in this way (“oh, you mean you don’t know if she has a vagina?”), but if they speak to me in that manner, it means it made them look well elsewhere.

The dictatorship of these monstrous people will, if it comes, be based on exactly this: the acquiescence and desire of acceptance of the normal people.

Putin is right also in this, that it is not Russia’s job to save the West from self-destruction. It is our job, and the best way to do it is to react strongly to any attempt, no matter how small or even unintended, to pollute our minds.

Be strong. Be assertive. Make people understand that strong disapprobation is linked to gender theory conformism. Then explains to them why this is so. This will open their eyes to what they are, probably unwittingly, doing.