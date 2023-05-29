Thugs Vs Sanity

The speaker of the Georgian Parliament said the quiet part out loud: if we get in a war with Russia, NATO will refuse to fight with us. They will give us weapons (if there are any left, clearly…) , but they will refuse to be at war with Russia.

Exactly so. NATO is looking for more proxies to smash against the Russian wall, in the quite deluded hope that hacking both countries to pieces (Ukraine alone will, as they already understood, not do the trick) will strain Russia so much, that there will be some “regime change” of sort. It really goes to show the incompetence, the outright ignorance and the cynicism of Nuland & Co., which include the little faggot from South Carolina also saying the quiet part out loud, that is: if Russians die, the military aid is money well spent.

This is a multi-layered level of delusion, and this even leaving aside the cynicism of egging other countries to self-destroy for your geopolitical purposes.

No, the Russians are not suffering. The West is. Russian is stronger now, both militarily and politically, than it was last year. Russia also continues to outpace the 31 NATO Countries (together) in the production of weapons. Why this is so, I have explained many times, but Nuland & Co. are too dumb to understand and I am sure their European stooges are just as thick.

Sadly for the South Carolina faggot and the others, the world has been watching what is happening to the Ukraine, and it appears that nobody wants to be the next country pushing the self-destruct button against vague plans of a EU/NATO membership around 2095.

The fact the that the Georgian guy said the quiet part out loud, though, also says something more: people are fed-up of aggressive NATO imperialism of the “if you are not with us, you are against us” sort and are making very clear that, should the moment of choice come, they will prefer to be against. Neither Russia nor China will ask them to introduce so-called gay marriage, or to wage war against NATO in the hope that killing all those Georgians proves too much for it. Already what the West is trying to do to Serbia should fill every right thinking person with horror.

Brussels and Washington are run by thugs.

Happily, people begin to understand it.