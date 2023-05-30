Degeneracy And Decline

Probably a teacher by now…

It is my experience, living in England, that the Country is sinking into a pit of utter and complete ignorance.

University graduates – with whom I come in contact regularly – cannot count, cannot write and – as you can imagine from the former two facts – cannot think. In a word, they are the easiest to manipulate bunch of simpletons that ever existed.

This is because in ages past, the religious upbringing gave almost everyone a set of rules they were obliged to confront themselves with. But when you have a guy (or gal) that has no moral compass or basic morality rules at all, and make of him a totally obedient sheep, then there is no limit to what you can make him think, do or believe.

I kid you not: people with university degrees are not able to tell me how much is 86 – 66, or 12 X 5, or 74 – 57. “I haven’t a calculator with me” is their answer. One is not surprised they might think that a woman might have a penis.

It does not end there, or by the spelling. They are history vacuums. It’ s not that they don’t know jack about, say, the Georgian era. They don’t know who Stalin was! As in: no idea, never heard of the guy! However, they know that they are not supposed to “stereotype”, “hate”, or (in some cases) “assume gender”.

They are obedient sheep raised by their masters to bleat, obey, possibly reproduce (if not, people will have to be imported) and die. They are, literally, too dumb for critical thinking. They are told what to think, and what is right or wrong. They accept it unquestioningly. They are as easily manipulated as children of 4.

This is why you have this stuff like “pride month”. It actually works. You just tell the sheep what they have to bleat, and they willingly oblige.

There was a time when I though that, in the end, people always react with common sense. But those were people who could count and read, and who could actually think. The amount of bovine servility I see around me these days is staggering.

If the UK’s interactions were limited with the woke Anglo Saxon world, it would not be such a big tragedy. Dumb people here, dumb people there. But the fact is, the others don’t seem to agree. Even if woke thinking were to ruin, one day, the Italians, the Spaniards and the French (I think the Germans are already down the slippery slope), there will be many a culture (Russians, Indian, Chinese), where knowledge is valued and, in fact, treasured. They will completely obliterate the woke, illiterate West not only from the cultural, but from the technological and military point of view. The result will be that countries like the UK, which still fancies itself powerful and very capable, will one day receive one of those wake up calls that will be remembered for centuries afterwards.

Here in the UK, universities make advertisements praising the social workers and “pioneers” of this or that other grievance that have come out of that university. It’s a recipe for disaster, and one understands very clearly they want to teach people to be angry, rather than to be literate.

One day, all this will come crumbling down. Already now, it seems the UK can’t even find people thin enough to become soldiers. So they hire homos, lesbians and, I think, trannies. But then more thin people will not want to become soldiers, because they don’t want to be identified with an army of trannies, fags, and lesbians. They’d rather be electricians and plumbers, and I fully agree with them. So the army gets more woke, and this goes on irrespective of whether a fake “conservative” party (never was a party name so much of a mockery of this party’s voters) is in power – as now – or not.

Does the Church in the UK help?

Yes.

They help Satan.

Not all of them, not all of the time, often not intentionally. But this is what they do, because they get along with everything.

I am, normally, a very optimistic guy, but I am honestly worried about what I see around me. It’s the entire country that is stultifying itself. Go on any product with a lot of Google reviews, and notice how the use of the pronoun “they”, used in the “gender neutral” sense, is increasing, as in “Johnny was very good, I will use their services in the future”.

God does not allow such stupidity to go unpunished, and we will see the punishment come one day. I just hope it will be hard enough to make people understand (people do understand when the lesson is hard enough. Ask the Germans…), but not so hard that it will obliterate Western civilization.

Meanwhile, I will out myself as someone who can count.

Gosh.

I wonder if it’s racist?